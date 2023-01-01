"2023 ruined already" "About to play the ugliest football ever" - Tottenham fans lose their minds as attacker misses Aston Villa clash due to injury

Tottenham Hotspur fans are shocked as Dejan Kulusevski is set to miss their Premier League home clash against Aston Villa on January 1. The Sweden international was a surprise omission from Antonio Conte's squad against Villa. This would be a huge blow to Spurs, who have struggled to create much without the youngster.

Kulusevski has provided one goal and five assists in 10 league games this season. He missed a major chunk of the season before the FIFA World Cup break due to a thigh injury. He returned to action just before the break and also featured in Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Brentford away on December 26.

However, he has picked up a slight muscle injury ahead of the Villa game and will be out for the game. Bryan Gil starts in place of the Swedish winger alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham fans have lost their minds at the surprise omission of Kulusevski from the squad and took to Twitter to share their frustrations. Here are some of their reactions:

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Your first starting XI of 2023 Your first starting XI of 2023 🔢 https://t.co/QTkwl19pOy

Dom @__dom_______ Kulusevski not playing. 2023 ruined already Kulusevski not playing. 2023 ruined already

Garrick 🌎☄💕® @ShaneGarrick_ no kulusevski, spurs about to play the ugliest football ever no kulusevski, spurs about to play the ugliest football ever

Victor holstad @VictorHolstad

Name: Kulusevski

Last seen: i dont care Get him on that field @SpursOfficial MISSING!!!Name: KulusevskiLast seen: i dont care Get him on that field @SpursOfficial MISSING!!!Name: KulusevskiLast seen: i dont care Get him on that field

ً @tvmhdz Stayed up to watch Kulusevski ball ffs Stayed up to watch Kulusevski ball ffs

Kevin A @kca1981 Kulusevski injured?



Spurs medical team at it again.. Kulusevski injured? Spurs medical team at it again.. https://t.co/t59Hi63DKw

JH @iitsJxsh Kulusevski out. I’m getting the next train home. Kulusevski out. I’m getting the next train home.

Kulusevski, 22, has become an integral part of Conte's side since joining the club from Juventus on an 18-month loan in January earlier this year.

He has scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 33 games for the club and helped them reach the fourth spot in the Premier League last season.

Dejan Kulusevski on moving to Tottenham Hotspur

Sweden's Player of the Year 2022 recently spoke about his move to Spurs from Juventus in January. He admitted that he was nervous about the new challenge but also shared that he was grateful to Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

He said (via SportsWitness):

"I was nervous, terrified. It was a new league, the Premier League, where everything goes so much faster and everyone is much stronger. I had had a poor playing time at Juventus and didn’t know what I was going to do."

He added:

"Luckily, I came to a club that knew who I was, got a manager who had wanted me a couple of years earlier, as well as a director of football who brought me to Juventus. They knew what I was capable of. I will always be grateful to them, especially in the first month when they helped me a lot. After that, I just flew."

Kulusevski has been splendid for Tottenham and has taken some responsibility off the shoulders of Kane and Son. They will hope to have him back by their next game against Crystal Palac on January 4.

