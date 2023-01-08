22 million Chelsea star not happy with Graham Potter, has been offered to Tottenham - Reports

Senegal international and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is reportedly not happy with his current situation at the club. The 30-year-old custodian has lost his starting place to Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga and is now number two in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Simon Phillips of GiveMeSport, Mendy is not happy with manager Graham Potter for his lack of playing time.

“On Mendy, I’m told he hasn’t rejected a new contract offer at the moment because there hasn’t actually been a formal offer made from Chelsea. All it was, was back in the summer, Chelsea and Mendy spoke about potentially extending his contract," Phillips said.

Phillips further added:

“This was obviously before Potter came in, and then he decided that Kepa was his number one. Since then, Mendy has grown unhappy, he doesn’t want to be a backup, he wants to be the number one, and the doubts have come in.”

Why is Mendy unhappy at Chelsea?

Mendy sustained a knee injury in September and had a string of underwhelming performances, with manager Potter benching him in favor of Kepa. The Spaniard's impressive form since has kept Mendy out of the starting XI.

According to 90min in November, the £22 million-rated Senegal international goalkeeper has been offered to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a long-term successor to club captain Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old, who captained France to a World Cup win in 2018 and saw his side lose the 2022 final to Argentina, has come under criticism for his recent errors behind the sticks.

With Mendy not happy at Stamford Bridge, Tottenham are closely monitoring the situation. But the Blues are not expected to sell Mendy in the middle of the season.

The Senegalese could, however, leave next summer if his situation does not improve.

Mendy has had surgery on a fractured finger he suffered in training this week, adding to the club's mounting injury concerns. He has not played for the Blues since returning from the World Cup because of a shoulder injury he suffered in Qatar, where they lost in the last 16 to England.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

