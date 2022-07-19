22-year-old Arsenal man 'not convinced' by Ligue 1 loan move this summer: Reports

Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares is unconvinced about going on loan to Olympique Marseille this summer. The Ligue 1 side have good relations with the north London club, having previously brought in Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba on loan. The former moved permanently to Marseille this summer.

They recently registered interest in the services of the Portuguese left-back, who signed for Arsenal only last summer. French outlet La Provence reported that Marseille holds Tavares in "high esteem" and were probing a possible loan switch for him. However, the player is not convinced about the loan move to France.

There is little clarity on whether the 22-year-old is rejecting the deal because of Marseille or just doesn't want to move altogether. Playing opportunities for Tavares will only come at a premium next season after journalist David Ornstein confirmed Oleksandr Zinchencko's move to Arsenal.

The Portuguese left-back filled in for Kieran Tierney on quite a few occasions in the 2021-22 campaign when the Scottish defender was sidelined. He has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions. However, his performances were sloppy and exposed his defensive frailties, which forced Mikel Arteta to look for a more secure option.

Arsenal, however, seem unwilling to sanction the permanent sale of Tavares, believing that he could be an important player for them in the future. Fabrizio Romano also reported that the Gunners did not include a buy option in the loan deal which forced Marseille to look elsewhere.

The 22-year-old will be behind Tierney and Zinchenko in the pecking order. This prompts a possible loan deal to be the best option for him if he wishes to enjoy regular on-field action.

Former Arsenal midfielder hails 'fantastic' Zinchenko with arrival imminent

Former Gunner Ray Parlour is excited about the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, mainly due to his versatility to play in multiple positions. While speaking at Arsenal's away kit launch in Orlando, the 'Ramford Pele' said, via HITC:

“That would be a great signing as well. We need a bit of cover on that left-hand side. Zinchenko, he can play different positions as well, so that would be a fantastic signing if they can get him over the line.”

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Ukrainian and are expected to pay the Cityzens a total of £32 million including add-ons.

