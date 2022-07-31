22-year-old forward drops Arsenal transfer hint on Instagram

Lille striker Jonathan David has sparked talk of a transfer to Arsenal with his latest social media activity.

Arsenal have made five major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined fee of around £115 million.

The Gunners are keen to make one or two more signings before the transfer window slams shut, according to football.london. There have been suggestions that they could bring in another forward after missing out on the signing of Raphinha.

Lille's David is one striker who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent months. Arsenal dealmaker Edu reportedly met the Canada international's agent in December.

David has now hinted at a possible move to the north London club on Instagram. Gunners supporters have spotted the 22-year-old liking two of the club's posts on the social media platform.

The Lille frontman has interacted with two of Arsenal's posts, promoting their new third kit. Here are the posts in question:

This is not the first time the former KAA Gent forward has sparked talk of a move to the Emirates Stadium. The Canadian previously hinted at a move to north London by donning a Thierry Henry jumper.

David has admitted his admiration for Gunners legend Henry in the past. He has also said on record that he used to enjoy watching the London giants under Arsene Wenger.

"European clubs made me dream. I watched Barca a lot, Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, with Henry and Patrick Vieira", David told L'Equipe last year [via football.london].

It is unclear whether Mikel Arteta's side have plans to step up their interest in David this summer. Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed in February that Lille would want around £38 million to £46 million for him.

Plettenberg also revealed that the striker is prepared to leave the Ligue 1 club during the summer. However, he reportedly prefers to join a team that can offer Champions League football, thus handing a blow to the Gunners.

How has Arsenal-linked David fared for Lille?

David joined Lille from Belgian top-flight club KAA Gent for around £25 million in 2020. The 22-year-old forward has since established himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Canada international scored 13 goals and provided three assists from 37 league appearances in his first season at Lille. He thus helped the club beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Ligue 1 title.

David netted 19 goals in 47 matches across all competitions for the French club last term.

