Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners step up efforts to sign Lille star; club monitoring Noa Lang, and more - 2 March 2022

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. The north London side are sixth in the league, having played at least two games fewer than all the teams ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have stepped up their efforts to sign a Lille striker. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta is keeping a close eye on Noa Lang. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd March 2022:

Arsenal step up efforts to sign Jonathan David

Jonathan David (in red) has been on fire this season.

Arsenal have accelerated their efforts to sign Jonathan David, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Canadian striker has been outstanding for Lille recently. However, the Ligue 1 giants are willing to offload him this summer for €60 million.

David has evolved in leaps and bounds since joining the reigning Ligue 1 winners in 2020. The Canadian was instrumental in Les Dogues' Ligue 1 triumph last season, scoring 13 league goals. He has registered 16 strikes in 35 appearances across competitions this season, earning admiration from the Gunners.

The north London side are likely to have a vacancy up front this summer. Arteta oversaw the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January. The Spaniard now looks set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - the only two recognised strikers at the club - on free transfers this summer.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Fichajes are reporting that Jonathan David is #Arsenal 's top target next summer & they 'will go all out' to sign him. Fichajes are reporting that Jonathan David is #Arsenal's top target next summer & they 'will go all out' to sign him. https://t.co/eXR7dpoL7l

The Premier League giants will need a new striker in the summer to offset the duo's potential departures. David, thanks to his pace and versatility in the attacking third, is atop their list, with Arsenal ready to match Lille's €60 million valuation of the player. The Canadian is ready to leave the Ligue 1 side, but will likely join a club that offers UEFA Champions League football.

The Gunners have been heavily involved in the top-four race this season. The north London side are two points behind Manchester United in fourth, but have three games in hand.

So finishing in the Champions League places this campaign doesn't appear to be beyond Arteta's young team. It appears the club's final league position could determine whether they get their hands on David this summer.

Gunners monitoring Noa Lang

Noa Lang has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Noa Lang, according to The Hard Tackle via Jeunes Footeux.

The Dutch left winger has enjoyed a steady rise at Club Brugge this season, scoring eight times and setting up 12 more. His current contract runs till 2025, but the Belgian side are willing to offload him for a suitable offer this summer. The Gunners are interested in the 22-year-old, who could be available for around €35 million.

Arteta is looking to put together a young and fluid attack this summer. Lang fits the bill, with his ability to operate across the front three being an enticing factor. However, the north London side could face competition from Leicester City for his signature.

Mikel Arteta eager to sign Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz (left) has been pulling the strings in the Napoli midfield.

Arsenal have their eyes on Fabian Ruiz, according to Just Arsenal via Tuttomercatoweb.

The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Napoli. However, his current contract expires in 2023, and the 25-year-old is yet to commit himself to the Serie A side.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Fabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯



Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. | QUICK STATFabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. ⚠️ | QUICK STATFabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. https://t.co/e6WNip9LxQ

Napoli are unlikely to allow him to run down his contract. The Italian side are ready to offload Ruiz this summer if he refuses to sign an extension. The Gunners are ready to take him to the Emirates, and could also be willing to double his current €2.5 million annual salary.

