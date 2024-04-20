22-year-old striker names Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United as the clubs he wants to join in the future

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has claimed that he would be ready to join Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester United sometime later in his career.

Brobbey, 22, has cemented himself as De Godenzonen's best forward in the 2023-24 campaign. He has helped them revive their season, guiding them to fifth spot in the Eredivisie table, after a sub-par start.

A one-cap Netherlands international, Brobbey has found the back of the opposition net 21 times in 39 appearances across all competitions for his club this season. He has also registered an impressive 10 assists in 3064 minutes of first-team action in a target man role.

During a recent interaction with Dutch Men's Health magazine, Brobbey was asked which clubs he would want to move to in the future. He replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"Real Madrid is a great club, but so are Arsenal and Manchester United."

Should Brobbey decide to depart Ajax on the back of their disappointing campaign, he could prove to be a fine option for all three aforesaid teams. While Real Madrid could do with a backup striker, both Arsenal and Manchester United are in need of a quality number nine.

Brobbey, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, could step into Joselu's shoes should the Spaniard leave Real Madrid at the end of his loan stint. He would offer Carlo Ancelotti a different approach to the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo next term.

However, Brobbey could comparatively get more first-team minutes at Arsenal and Manchester United should he join either of them. He would offer stellar competition to Gabriel Jesus at the north London club and to Rasmus Hojlund at Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford outfit.

Ex-Real Madrid & Manchester United man names three strikers Arsenal should target

Speaking on Premier League Productions, ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United man Michael Owen named three attackers who would improve Mikel Arteta's team. He said (h/t Metro):

"There are a lot of players in the Premier League at the moment who would probably be an upgrade on what Arsenal have right now. You're looking at [Alexander] Isak up at Newcastle United, maybe Ivan Toney at Brentford and Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa."

The Gunners, whose top-scorer is Bukayo Saka with 18 goals across competitions this season, has lately struggled due to their lack of a proper number nine. Gabriel Jesus has hit eight goals this season, while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are not natural strikers.

As a result, Arteta's side have been linked with other strikers apart from Alexander Isak, Ivan Toney, and Ollie Watkins of late. They are reportedly keen to sign Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko as well.

