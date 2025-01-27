“24 hours to return everything” - Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos sends message to ‘cowardly’ thieves who stole valuables worth £420,000 from him

Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos has urged the robbers to return the items that they stole from his house in Strasbourg. He has given them 24 hours after they entered his house while he was playing for the Ligue1 club on Saturday.

Santos took to Instagram to send a warning to the robbers and claimed that they were cowards to rob him. He added that he has always respected the people of Strasbourg but found the actions unacceptable.

He wrote on Instagram via Mirror:

"People from Strasbourg, I’ve always respected everyone, they were cowardly while I was playing today! Whoever stole (from) my house has 24 hours to return everything."

Santos scored in the 70th minute to help Strasbourg go level with LOSC Lille before Emanuel Emegha scored four minutes later to seal a come-from-behind win. The win extended their unbeaten run in the league since November but they remain ninth in the table – seven points adrift of the top 3.

Andrey Santos has scored seven goals in the league this season in his 18 matches. He has been once their best player this season and Chelsea fans have been calling for him to be recalled as they look for cover in the squad.

Chelsea unlikely to recall Andrey Santos from Strasbourg loan

Enzo Maresca has refused to recall Andrey Santos or Lesley Ugwochukwu from their loan spells this month. The Chelsea manager believes they have enough cover for the positions despite the likelihood of Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leaving.

The manager is also facing an injury issue with Romeo Lavia, who has not managed to complete a full game for nearly two years. The Belgian is expected to be out for a few weeks once again after picking up another injury earlier this month.

When quizzed if Chelsea are planning to bring back one of their midfielders from loan, Maresca said via Daily Mail:

“No, because we don’t know if it’s a problem for them (Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez), just that we don’t know if they will play the next game.”

Moises Caicedo has played 90+ minutes in 10 of the Blues' last 11 matches – with the only other match seeing him leave the pitch in the 81st minute.

