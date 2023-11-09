25-year-old Real Madrid superstar signs new long-term deal till 2029

Real Madrid have extended 25-year-old midfielder Fede Valverde's stay at the club till 2029.

Valverde, a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's team, has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, contributing a goal and three assists, starting on 14 occasions.

Overall, the Uruguay international has made 220 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos since arriving in 2018, bagging 19 goals and 18 assists. The 25-year-old has won nine titles with the La Liga giants, including two La Liga, one UEFA Champions League and one Copa del Rey.

Considering his immense contribution to the club's success in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, Los Blancos have extended Valverde's contract till 2029. In a statement on their website, the Merengues said:

"Real Madrid CF and Fede Valverde have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2029."

Considered one of the best active midfielders in the sport, Valverde has also appeared 53 times for Uruguay, contributing six goals and two assists. One of those goals came in their 3-1 home win over Chile in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opener in September.

Real Madrid canter into UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Rodrygo Goes was one of the scorers for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid booked their place in the UEFA Champions League knockouts following a 3-0 home win over Braga on Wednesday. With their fourth straight win, Ancelotti's side are into the Round of 16 with two games to spare.

Brahim Diaz - making a rare start - opened the scoring inside 28 minutes, and there would be no looking back for Madrid from there. Vinicius Jr. doubled their lead 13 minutes into the second period before his compatriot, Rodrygo Goes, confirmed the result three minutes later.

Carlo Ancelotti was understandably pleased with wrapping up qualification to the knockouts, telling the club website:

"Real Madrid have done better than the rest in this competition. It's not at all easy to come through the group stage every single time. We've played really well in these first four games, home and away. We're delighted to be in the Round of 16."

Next up, Los Blancos take on Valencia at home in La Liga on Saturday (November 11). They trail surprise leaders Girona (31) by two points after 12 games.