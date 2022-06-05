25-year-old wants to seal Manchester United exit as soon as possible: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly seeking a move away from the club.

According to a report by Samuel Luckhurst, the 25-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible.

Luckhurst was speaking in a Q&A session on the Manchester Evening News website when he addressed Henderson's situation at United.

“He wants the Newcastle deal done early and there’s been no indication so far that he should hang around.”

Dean Henderson came through the United academy and made his first-team debut in 2015. However, he has struggled to establish himself in the starting 13 premier League appearances for the club in the last seven years.

He has undergone several loan spells in that time, including spending time at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewbury Town and Sheffield United.

It was with Sheffield that he established himself and became a regular in the English top-flight after helping the Blades gain promotion from the EFL Championship.

He returned to Old Trafford in 2020 and was initially tipped to become the club's first-team goalkeeper.

However, that has not been the case and it has cost him his spot on the international scene.

David de Gea's resurgence means Dean Henderson is unlikely to get much opportunities at Manchester United

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

David de Gea has been one of the standout goalkeepers of his generation but the Spain international struggled for consistency a few years ago.

Things have changed in the last few seasons and the former Atletico Madrid man is now back to his best between the sticks.

Despite being surrounded by underperforming teammates, the 31-year-old has performed his duties with distinction and was United's shining light on several occasions.

De Gea was an ever-present figure last season and started all 38 league matches for Manchester United.

His form saw him named the club's fan player of the year.

With De Gea in this form, it is unlikely that Dean Henderson will get regular first-team opportunities anytime soon.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper is 25 years old and needs to be play regular football.

This is unlikely to happen at Old Trafford, making an exit the most beneficial decision for him.

Newcastle United are said to be in advanced talks with Henderson and his career might be better-served with a move to Tyneside.

