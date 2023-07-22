26-year-old former Chelsea defender set to complete free transfer to Nottingham Forest - Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly on the verge of signing former Chelsea defender Ola Aina, who is available as a free agent after his contract with Italian side Torino expired this summer.

The Nottinghamshire Live claimed that the Nigeria international underwent a medical at the City Ground on Friday, July 21, paving the way for his official arrival as a Forest player.

NottinghamForestLive @NFFC_live

nottinghampost.com/sport/football… He would be the first new arrival of the summer.

Aina, 26, commenced his football journey at Chelsea but made only six appearances for the first team. In 2019, he permanently moved to Torino following a season-long loan spell.

During the 2020/21 season, the talented full-back was loaned to another EPL side, Fulham, where he featured in 31 Premier League matches.

In Italy last season, Aina played 21 games, contributing one goal and one assist. Unfortunately, his campaign was marred by two separate injuries, causing him to miss 15 matches.

Aina will be Nottingham Forest's second summer signing. Their other acquisition has been the permanent signing of striker Chris Wood following a successful loan stint from Newcastle United.

Manager Steve Cooper wants to reinforce the full-back positions during the transfer window. He has right-back options in the form of Neco Williams and Serge Aurier.

However, uncertainty surrounds the future of Harry Toffolo, and Omar Richards is returning from a long-term injury, making the left-back position a priority for strengthening this summer.

Ola Aina set to sign two-year deal at Nottingham Forest - Fabrizio Romano

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, former Chelsea defender Ola Aina is on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest on a two-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ✍🏻



It will also include an option for further season — potential contract until June 2026. Ola Aina, set to sign two year deal at Nottingham Forest.✍🏻 #NFFC It will also include an option for further season — potential contract until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/74EEid7TPR

The Italian reports that they have also tabled two bids to Manchester United. One is a loan deal proposal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, while the other is a permanent one for 21-year-old winger Anthony Elanga.

The proposed permanent transfer of Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest has already been verbally agreed upon, with the fee said to be close to £15 million. The player has also given the green light for the move.

While the deal for Ola Aina is nearing completion, Nottingham Forest continue to push for the signing of Dean Henderson.