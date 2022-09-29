26-year-old Liverpool star set to get his third start of the season against Brighton - Reports 

Kostas Tsimikas is in line to start for Liverpool in their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1, as per The Athletic (h/t RousingTheKop).

The Greece international has started just twice for the Reds this season despite Andrew Robertson's mixed form. In his six appearances across competitions, Tsimikas has provided three assists - the same as Robertson's tally after eight matches.

The Scotland international picked up an injury before the international break due to which he missed his nation's UEFA Nations League matches in September. They beat Ireland 2-1 at home on September 24 and managed a 0-0 draw away to Ukraine three days later.

He isn't going to be match-fit in time to start against the Seagulls. However, this doesn't necessarily mean he will not feature in the matchday squad.

Tsimikas arrived from Olympiacos to Liverpool in the summer of 2020 but despite his obvious quality, has had to settle as Robertson's understudy. The former Hull City left-back, much like most of his Reds teammates, has had an uninspiring start to the season. The club finds itself eighth in the league table with only two wins and nine points from six games.

Thankfully for manager Jurgen Klopp, Tsimikas is an able backup who, at times, has made a case for himself to be ahead of Robertson in the pecking order. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to start on the opposite flank in defense.

The England international was dropped from the Three Lions' latest matchday squad, where they drew 3-3 against Germany at Wembley on September 26. Trent's personal loss is Liverpool's gain as the world-class right-back will return to Anfield with minimal fatigue.

Liverpool defender in contention to feature against Brighton

According to French outlet RCM Sport (h/t LiverpoolOffside), centre-back Ibrahima Konate has returned to full training and is in contention to feature against Brighton.

Virgil van Dijk is arguably untouchable in Liverpool's defense and hence, it could be between Joel Matip and Konate to partner the Dutchman against the Seagulls. Konate was injured in a pre-season friendly against RC Strasbourg last month.

He missed the start of the Premier League season and was unable to make it into France's squad earlier this month. However, it seems that he could be on the team-sheet when the south coast outfit visit Anfield.

Konate arrived at Anfield from Leipzig in the summer of 2021 and made himself a regular in cup games under Klopp. Out of his 29 appearances, 18 came in domestic or continental cup matches.

