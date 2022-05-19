27-year-old to return to Arsenal this summer despite enjoying successful loan spell: Reports

Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin will return to the Emirates Stadium this summer after an impressive loan spell with Real Betis. The Spaniard joined Manuel Pellegrini's side on a season-long loan deal last summer and has gone on to become a fan favorite at the club.

Real Betis' president, Angel Haro, informed Marca that the 27-year-old has revealed that Bellerin will return to the Gunners after the end of his loan spell during an event before the Europa League final.

"Hector is a fantastic player and a very good person. It was a loan we had from Arsenal, now he returns to Arsenal and from there, we will see."

Haro, however, revealed that Bellerin has been 'enamoured' with life at Betis. He did not rule out a potential return for the Spaniard in the future due to his impact on the club and the fact that his parents are Beticos.

"It's true that he's been enamoured with everything involved in Beticismo because he parents are also Beticos. Let's hope we can cross paths again somewhere along the way."

Hector Bellerin has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club this season. He helped them finish fifth in the La Liga table, thereby securing qualification for next season's Europa League. The right-back also played a key role in the club's historic Copa del Rey triumph.

He is set to return to an Arsenal side that already possesses two right-backs in the form of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares. Tomiyasu has been a revelation at the Emirates Stadium since joining the club from Bologna last summer. Soares has provided adequate cover for the Japan international.

Bellerin could therefore seek a permanent move away from the north London club this summer. Real Betis could, however, struggle to match his wages and Arsenal's asking price.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺 An emotional Hector Bellerin sat on Real Betis' pitch long after the game had finished in what could be his final home game for the club before returning to Arsenal 🥺💚 https://t.co/hidjfi3XWs

Arsenal will be keen to sell Hector Bellerin this summer to raise the funds required for new signings

Levante UD v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent in January after he was frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta. The club failed to sign a replacement for the Gabon striker. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. The Gunners are therefore expected to sign a world-class striker this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta's side are eyeing up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The north London club are eager to sign a ball-playing defensive midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season. Reports suggest Bruno Lage's side could demand a fee in the region of £70 million.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl

Gabriel

Paulo Dybala

Ruben Neves

#afc

football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… The latest news and transfers from today's Arsenal live blog, including updates on:GabrielPaulo DybalaRuben Neves The latest news and transfers from today's Arsenal live blog, including updates on:🔴 Gabriel🔴 Paulo Dybala🔴 Ruben Neves#afc football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

The Premier League giants need to sell some players to raise the funds they require to sign a world-class striker and Ruben Neves among other targets. Hector Bellerin could fetch a significant transfer fee as he is 27-years-old and has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Real Betis.

Edited by Diptanil Roy