29-year-old star waiting for Barcelona move despite offer from European giants - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is waiting for Barcelona despite having an offer from European giants Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old will become a free agent once his contract ends this summer.

Ad

According to TribalFootball, Tah has reportedly agreed to a deal with Barcelona. However, the Catalans' financial issues are preventing them from officially moving for the centre-back. Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed Tah is ready to wait for Barca to sort their situation.

Additionally, a report by Barca Blaugranes has stated that manager Hansi Flick has continued to insist on signing his compatriot. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are after his signature. As per a report by Chosun Biz, Tah, along with Florian Wirtz, are the Leverkusen players the Bavarians are interested in.

Ad

Trending

With 35 appearances for the German national team, Tah is considered to be one of the country's best defenders in the present day. He was a vital cog in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga and DFB Pokal-winning Bayer Leverkusen side last season. The 29-year-old will leave the club after 10 years, featuring in 401 games, scoring 18 goals. He said on his departure (via Bundesliga's website):

"On one side, my heart is crying, while on the other, I’m happy for what’s coming. I really appreciate the love they (fans) have for me and the support they gave me throughout this entire 10 years."

Ad

Barcelona to bolster their defense

Despite Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi putting in top-notch shifts in the absence of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are willing to add a defensive upgrade going forward. Thanks to their defensive solidity, the Catalans won LaLiga, alongside the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey this season.

They have the highest goal difference in the league - 61, but teams like Atletico Madrid (29) and Athletic Bilbao (26) have conceded fewer goals than their 36.

Ad

Flick wants to upgrade their defensive third, and Tah can be a solution. A hefty figure in defense, Tah has won 76% of the aerial duels in the ongoing season. Moreover, his ball-playing abilities, which include a pass accuracy of 93.3%, make him a perfect fit for Hansi Flick's system at Barcelona.

His addition is also expected to add depth to Barcelona's squad. They have Christensen, Araujo, Cubarsi and Martinez. The inclusion of Tah will add more competition among the team members, and on the contrary, might also open the door for a few potential exits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More