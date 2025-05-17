29-year-old star waiting for Barcelona move despite offer from European giants - Reports

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is waiting for Barcelona despite having an offer from European giants Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old will become a free agent once his contract ends this summer.
According to TribalFootball, Tah has reportedly agreed to a deal with Barcelona. However, the Catalans' financial issues are preventing them from officially moving for the centre-back. Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed Tah is ready to wait for Barca to sort their situation.
Additionally, a report by Barca Blaugranes has stated that manager Hansi Flick has continued to insist on signing his compatriot. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are after his signature. As per a report by Chosun Biz, Tah, along with Florian Wirtz, are the Leverkusen players the Bavarians are interested in.
With 35 appearances for the German national team, Tah is considered to be one of the country's best defenders in the present day. He was a vital cog in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga and DFB Pokal-winning Bayer Leverkusen side last season. The 29-year-old will leave the club after 10 years, featuring in 401 games, scoring 18 goals. He said on his departure (via Bundesliga's website):
"On one side, my heart is crying, while on the other, I’m happy for what’s coming. I really appreciate the love they (fans) have for me and the support they gave me throughout this entire 10 years."
Barcelona to bolster their defense
Despite Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi putting in top-notch shifts in the absence of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are willing to add a defensive upgrade going forward. Thanks to their defensive solidity, the Catalans won LaLiga, alongside the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey this season.
They have the highest goal difference in the league - 61, but teams like Atletico Madrid (29) and Athletic Bilbao (26) have conceded fewer goals than their 36.
Flick wants to upgrade their defensive third, and Tah can be a solution. A hefty figure in defense, Tah has won 76% of the aerial duels in the ongoing season. Moreover, his ball-playing abilities, which include a pass accuracy of 93.3%, make him a perfect fit for Hansi Flick's system at Barcelona.
His addition is also expected to add depth to Barcelona's squad. They have Christensen, Araujo, Cubarsi and Martinez. The inclusion of Tah will add more competition among the team members, and on the contrary, might also open the door for a few potential exits.