29-year-old superstar on loan at Barcelona expresses desire to stay at the club beyond the current season

Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City, has expressed his desire to stay at the club beyond the expiration of his loan spell at the end of the season.

At an event launching Barca's newly launched over-the-top (OTT) service, Barca One, the Portuguese full-back was asked about his future at the club. Cancelo, without any hesitation, replied (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Yes, yes! I do [hope to stay at Barcelona beyond this season]."

Cancelo has been a key part of Barcelona's squad this season. He has made 30 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals and assisting four.

According to reports, Barca are also willing to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis. The Catalans are reportedly already in contact with the player's agent Jorge Mendes to iron out the details of a potential permanent transfer.

Cancelo seems to be surplus to requirements in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad, indicated by their readiness to loan him out to Bayern Munich last season and to Barcelona in 2023-24.

With Barca experiencing a youth revolution in the first team squad, experienced players like Cancelo could provide valuable mentorship to the next generation of La Masia superstars.

Barca are looking to bring in the Portuguese superstar for just around €20 million due to their dire financial situation. With reinforcements desperately required in other parts of the pitch as well, they will have to be extremely prudent with their finances in the summer.

Barcelona could part ways with 2023 summer signing due to squad registration issues

Barcelona could part ways with their 2023 summer signing Inigo Martinez due to problems with the registration of the player in their squad, according to Marta Ramon of RAC1.

The Spaniard moved to the Camp Nou on a free transfer at the start of the season, signing a contract till 2025. However, the defender was only registered with La Liga for one season as Barca had no more room for financial jockeying.

With the rise of Pau Cubarsi and the potential return of Eric Garcia from his loan spell at Girona, Martinez could become surplus to requirements at the centre-back position. The club is also trying to clear out the squad while maintaining a competitive stability to balance their books and comply with the league's financial fair play rules.

Therefore, Martinez, alongside other players like centre-back Jules Kounde and winger Raphinha, could be departing the club at the end of the season.