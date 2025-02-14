"2nd place, under us” - After Cristiano Ronaldo claimed SPL is better than Ligue 1, Lionel Messi’s teammate says PSG would finish behind Inter Miami

Federico Redondo has taken a cheeky dig at Lionel Messi's former club, PSG, amid claims from Cristiano Ronaldo that the Saudi League is better than Ligue 1. The Inter Miami star has said that the Parisians would finish second in MLS, behind his team, in the table.

Ad

While speaking to GOAL, Redondo was quizzed about clubs playing in different countries. He said that Inter Miami would finish fifth or below in the Premier League but doesn't think PSG would finish above them in the MLS.

Ronaldo has been adamant that Ligue 1 doesn't have the quality any more and that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French top flight, while Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi were playing in the league. Ronaldo said in 2024 (via ESPN):

Ad

Trending

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French league, in my opinion. In (the) French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive.

"They can say whatever they want; it's just my opinion, and I played there one year, so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than (the) French league. We still improve."

Ad

Redondo said about where PSG would finish if they were playing in MLS (as translated from Spanish):

"Second place, under us"

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 but hasn't won the league title. Lionel Messi won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG and has helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Saudi Pro League is better than Lionel Messi-starring MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo told La Sexta earlier this year that the Saudi Pro League is looked down upon in the world of football. He added that the Middle Eastern league is better than MLS:

Ad

“When I made the decision to come I didn't think it was going to grow so fast, but I knew that in one or two years the league would be very top, as it is now. People don't know, they think and talk too much.

"I'm sorry because it's a different reality when people talk about Saudi Arabia and when they talk about the United States. Is MLS a worse league? Obviously, but because it's Saudi Arabia it's looked down upon. But since I know that people don't know what they're talking about ... Just because of the people who are here you have to give it value.”

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami kick off the 2025 MLS season this week when they face Orlando City on Friday night. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr won 3-2 against Al-Ahli on Thursday night to close the gap on top of the table to five points but are third in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback