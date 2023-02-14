“3-0 Everton win confirmed” – Liverpool fans upset as Jurgen Klopp names 2 players in line-up for Merseyside derby

Liverpool fans have slammed manager Jurgen Klopp for selecting the out-of-form midfield duo of Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson in their starting XI against Everton. The Merseyside Derby is set to take place at Anfield later tonight (February 13).

Liverpool will be desperate to claim their first win in the Premier League of 2023 at Anfield. They are winless in their four games so far this year and have only scored one goal. The Reds have also failed to score in their last three games, a shocking statistic for a side that were one point away from winning the league last season.

They face a resurgent Everton side, now led by Sean Dyche. Confidence will be high for them after they beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0 last week.

Liverpool, however, will be buoyed by their impressive record against their bitter rivals. They have lost just one of their last 22 home league games against Everton, winning 12 and drawing nine.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Andy Robertson making up the defense. They will be boosted by the return of Virgil van Dijk from injury as he makes the bench.

Fabinho and skipper Henderson make their return to the side, while youngster Stefan Bajcetic retains his spot.

Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and recent signing Cody Gakpo make up the forward line. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have recovered from their respective injuries and make the bench for tonight.

Liverpool fans online have slammed Klopp for starting Henderson and Fabinho. The pair have been in woeful form this season and recently lost their spots to Thiago Alcantara (who is currently injured) and Naby Keita.

They reacted on Twitter:

Maccan @Maccan422 3-0 Everton win confirmed then @LFC Fabinho and Henderson3-0 Everton win confirmed then @LFC Fabinho and Henderson😭 3-0 Everton win confirmed then

. @LFCgems @LFC The day Henderson leave is the day I get my club back @LFC The day Henderson leave is the day I get my club back

The Reds are currently 10th in the league, 12 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with two games in hand. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways tonight, a result which would take them to ninth on 32 points.

What happened the last time Liverpool faced Everton this season?

The last time the two sides faced off was at the start of the season on September 3, 2022. The game took place at Goodison Park and the Reds were held to a frustrating 0-0 stalemate.

Liverpool hit the post twice through Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and had way more shots on target compared to Everton (8 to 3). However, the Reds had to settle for a point. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford had a game to remember as he kept his side in the game, making a series of excellent saves.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side learn their lesson as they take on Everton at Anfield tonight.

