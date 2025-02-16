3 countries banned from qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Reports

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup edges closer, there are three nations that have been disqualified from competing in the qualifiers. It essentially rules them out of contention for the upcoming US, Canada and Mexico showpiece.

Except for Europe, the rest of the confederations have long begun the lengthy and treacherous journey to reach the tournament finals. Later this year, UEFA is also set to start the qualifiers.

However, one team will be conspicuous by its absence, which is Russia. The Sbornaya have been barred from all FIFA tournaments since February 2022 post the invasion of Ukraine. The federation has opted to continue their suspension, which means the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts will remain sidelined from the upcoming competition.

Now, two more nations have been added to the list of teams suspended by FIFA, i.e Congo and Pakistan, with immediate effect.

In the former's case, FIFA has stated 'interference by third parties' as a reason for disqualifying the Congolese Football Association, also known as FECOFOOT. A statement put out by them read:

"FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes."

FIFA has also stated that their suspension will only be lifted if certain conditions are met, such as returning FECOFOOT's headquarters to the full control of the Congolese Football Association.

In the case of Pakistan, FIFA stated that the Pakistan Football Federation has been suspended after it did not adopt a constitution that was presented by the governing bodies.

"The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC."

FIFA qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will resume in March during the year's first international break.

Where did Congo and Pakistan stand before suspension from FIFA World Cup 2026?

While Russia have only been playing friendly games for almost three years now, Congo and Pakistan were very much active in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Having lost all three of their matches so far in the first round, Congo were at the bottom of Group E without a single point in the bag. Their progression hopes were already slim before the news of suspension.

On the other hand, Pakistan had already been knocked out of the race following a dismal performance in the second round. The Green Falcons, ranked 198th in the world, finished at the bottom of their group with zero points after losing all six games.

