3 France players flooded with vile racist comments on social media after 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina

France suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While they managed to pull off a comeback twice during the 120 minutes, Les Bleus were defeated on penalties.

Randal Kolo Muani had a gilt-edged opportunity at the end of extra time to give his side the lead. However, the Argentina goalkeeper brilliantly denied him.

Emiliano Martinez also denied Kingsley Coman from the penalty spot, and Aurelien Tchouameni sent his spot kick wide of the post.

Following the game, all three players were subjected to vile racist comments on social media. While Coman hasn't responded by taking any measures, the other two stars have restricted their comments section on social media.

Aniket @SweeperKeeperMN People who are being racist to Kingsley Coman on his Instagram aren't just racist and hateful but also have disgustingly low ball knowledge because he essentially changed the game for France.



Even Kolo Muani and Thuram were better only after Coman came on. People who are being racist to Kingsley Coman on his Instagram aren't just racist and hateful but also have disgustingly low ball knowledge because he essentially changed the game for France.Even Kolo Muani and Thuram were better only after Coman came on. https://t.co/dzNbVHf9KH

Meta have been slammed for not taking any action against those comments on social media. A spokesperson from the company has told The Athletic:

“We don’t want racist abuse on Instagram, and we’ve removed the disgusting comments for breaking our rules. We also want to help protect people from having to see this abuse in the first place, which is why we’ve developed Hidden Words, a feature that filters offensive comments and DMs, and Limits, which hides comments and DMs from people who don’t follow you, or only followed you recently. We’re in touch with players and their teams directly, including since yesterday’s final, to offer them support and help them turn on these tools.”

Didier Deschamps is yet to make a decision on his future as France coach after FIFA World Cup final loss

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Didier Deschamps has achieved immense success since taking over as France boss in 2012. He won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and led his side to the final of the tournament in 2022.

Deschamps, on the other hand, has yet to make a decision on his future as Les Bleus manager. He said after the defeat against Argentina (via The Guardian):

“Even if we had won I wouldn’t have replied [on that topic] tonight, I’m very sad for my players and staff. I will have a meeting with the president [of the French Football Federation] at the beginning of next year and then you will find out.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: “I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him”.“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: “I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him”. 🇫🇷 #Qatar2022“I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time”. https://t.co/0wtsMiBvPq

Poll : 0 votes