3 highly-rated Chelsea players not part of Thomas Tuchel's first team squad in America

Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale recently left Chelsea's first-team squad. Armando Broja is heading back to England as well, with reports suggesting he could be on his way out of the club.

Chelsea are in the middle of their pre-season tour of the United States and have two matches to play there against Charlotte FC and Arsenal. The Blues have another game in Italy later this month before they take on Everton in the Premier League opener.

As per Football.london's Adam Newson, three players have left the Chelsea first team squad. Gilmour and Vale are expected to join the Dev squad while Broja is on his way back to England.

He tweeted:

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Understand Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale have left the Chelsea first-team group - and are potentially joining up with the Dev Squad out here in the U.S.



Armando Broja, meanwhile, is on his way back to England tonight. Clubs still pushing to sign him. Understand Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale have left the Chelsea first-team group - and are potentially joining up with the Dev Squad out here in the U.S.Armando Broja, meanwhile, is on his way back to England tonight. Clubs still pushing to sign him.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea youngsters

Amid reports of an exit for Armando Broja, Thomas Tuchel has claimed he has no interest in selling the forward. The German manager spoke to the media recently and was quoted by The Athletic saying:

"Armando is our player first of all and we have, at the moment, no interest in selling him. He is here to make an impression after he was on loan in Southampton. It's good if there's interest as it shows us there's talent and potential. It shows us that he is in the position to impress and become a Chelsėa player."

"When will he become a Chelsėa player? No one knows but hopefully as soon as possible. He got injured and there's a delay for him which is never nice because a young player should normally make an impression from the first minute in pre-season."

The young striker was injured in training last week and could not feature in the win over Club America. However, Tuchel has other options at his disposal and admitted he was sad about not playing them. He said:

"I was a bit sad today because some youngsters had to be outside due to injury or simply the fact we had too many players for two teams. Some other players deserved to play, like for example Harvey Vale who had a fantastic tournament for England Under-19s and did very well in training."

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far