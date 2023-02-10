€30 million rated player's entourage to meet Barcelona officials to examine potential summer transfer: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Brazil's 'wonderkid' Vitor Roque as they plan to make a summer transfer move for the player.

The 17-year-old player has caught the eye of a couple of top clubs in Europe, judging by his performances with club side Athletico Paranaense.

Roque is also impressing at the ongoing FIFA Men's U-20 World Cup in Colombia. He is among a handful of young Brazilian talents who have dazzled in the competition thus far.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez's side are currently making plans for summer recruitments and have identified the striker as a top priority. Barcelona are hoping to sign the Athletico Paranaense youngster after recently missing out on signing another Brazilian youngster, Endrick.

It is widely reported that initial contact has already been made between the Catalan giants and Roque's club side Athletico Paranaense. Further reports by Marcos Benito of El Chiringuito show that the player's father is expected to meet with Barca officials next week.

The proposed meeting with both parties is believed to discuss the chances of the transfer happening next summer. Roque's camp will also want to know what plans Barca have for the 17-year-old forward.

Roque is expected to be a direct replacement for Memphis Depay, who secured a move to Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window. He will also provide cover for club striker Robert Lewandowski while acting as an understudy to the 34-year-old Polish international.

Should Barcelona succeed in signing the 17-year-old striker, he could join a long list of Brazilian stars — like Neymar, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Dani Alves, among others — to play for the Catalan giants.

Xavi speaks on his tactical formations at Barcelona this season

Xavi Hernandez has been able to turn Barcelona into the team to beat this season in La Liga. They currently sit on top of the table with 53 points after 20 games. The Spanish giants have already tasted success this season, thanks to their Spanish Super Cup win last month.

Much of their success can be attributed to the tactical prowess of head coach Xavi, as he has been able to approach each game with the right set-up.

Speaking about his tactical formation, he revealed prior to their 3-0 win against Sevilla that his team is comfortable with any system he chooses to deploy.

He said (via Marca):

"We are comfortable with any system. Only the individual changes or the midfield has more responsibility. We are doing the same as last year, but this season we have better players, more variants..but they are not systems, it depends on the players."

He added:

"With the four midfielders, who are usually Pedri, Gavi, Busquets and Frenkie, and they lose the least amount of balls, it could be that the team is comfortable."

