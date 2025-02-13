€30m rated star among players considered by Barcelona as potential competition for star man Jules Kounde: Reports

Barcelona are considering a move for AS Monaco defender Vanderson to provide competition for Jules Kounde at right-back, as per reports. The Spanish giants have been clear in saying that they do not need to make many signings to strengthen their squad.

France international Kounde is the only senior right-back in the Barcelona squad, with the club having decided against signing any players in the position last summer. Academy graduate Hector Fort is an option to provide cover at full-back, with the 18-year-old having already appeared 12 times across all competitions this season.

Fort does not have the quality to push Jules Kounde for a starting berth in the side, leading the club to look to sign someone who can. Mundo Deportivo reports that they have a number of targets, but Vanderson is being considered by director Deco for the position.

The 23-year-old defender has already appeared 29 times for AS Monaco this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. A full Brazil international, Vanderson is valued at around €30 million by the club.

Kounde has hardly had competition since being designated as a right-back by former manager Xavi. The 25-year-old initially joined the club in 2022 as a centre-back but has adapted very well to playing in the position, with the role even extending to the French national team.

Jules Kounde has attracted interest at various points since arriving in Catalunya from Sevilla. The club's decision to try to sign a new right-back may indicate that they are prepared to cash in on the defender, whose contract runs out in 2027.

Barcelona youngster pens new contract

Barcelona have handed a new contract to teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi which will keep him at the club until 2029. The Spanish giants were keen to tie down the future of the highly rated 18-year-old and have done so with the new deal.

Cubarsi signed a deal with the club in May 2024, but age restrictions kept the length of the contract limited to just three years. Seeing as the centre-back turned 18 in January, Hansi Flick's side were quick to offer him a longer contract, which he is now eligible for.

Pau Cubarsi has been making waves for Barcelona since his debut 13 months ago and has become a key player for La Blaugrana. The teenager has already appeared 36 times across all competitions this season and 60 times in total for his boyhood club.

