38% of Spain fans want ex-Premier League manager to take over from Luis Enrique: Reports

In a poll conducted by Marca, 38% of fans have voted for Roberto Martinez to become the new Spain manager if Luis Enrique vacates his role.

The former AS Roma and Barcelona manager became the national team manager in 2018 and apart from a brief four-month lay-off, has managed them since then. However, his job is now on the line after an unsuccessful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

La Roja were dumped out of the competition by Morocco in the last 16. Spain failed to score in the stipulated 120 minutes of action and lost 0-3 on penalties.

According to El Larguero (h/t Express), Enrique is expected to resign from his position in the coming days. Apparently, fans are more willing to see Martinez take up the role than any other realistic option.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @marca In a poll conducted by MARCA, 38% of the participants voted that former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez should be the new coach of the Spanish national team. In a poll conducted by MARCA, 38% of the participants voted that former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez should be the new coach of the Spanish national team.— @marca https://t.co/Nzb204uE4d

The former Everton and Wigan Athletic manager resigned from his role as Belgium's head coach after his team was eliminated from the group stage in Qatar. This brought to an end a managerial spell that lasted a little over six years.

Belgium finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup but were eliminated via a 2-1 scoreline in the 2020 UEFA Euros quarter-finals. Martinez has overseen three major tournaments with the country's 'golden generation' at his behest.

But he failed to bring any silverware to 'the Battlefield of Europe'. Born in the Catalan province of Balaguer, Martinez has no experience managing a team in Spain. Apart from the Toffees and the Latics, he managed Swansea City between 2007 and 2009.

The second-highest-placed name in the poll was Marcelino Garcia Toral, who has been a free agent since stepping down as Athletic Bilbao's manager in June.

Rafael Benitez, who has managed teams such as Inter Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, is third with 18% of the votes.

Luis Enrique aware of his fate as Spain manager is under threat after FIFA World Cup letdown

Speaking after the loss against the Atlas Lions, Martinez told reporters that he can't be sure of his position as the nation's manager despite his willingness to continue.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Achraf Hakimi was born and raised in Spain and grew up in Real Madrid's academy.



He just sent Spain out of the World Cup with a Panenka 🥶 Achraf Hakimi was born and raised in Spain and grew up in Real Madrid's academy.He just sent Spain out of the World Cup with a Panenka 🥶 https://t.co/fkyA6tkkYW

He said (h/t Sportstar):

"I can’t say, because I don’t know The national team has time. I am very happy with the Spanish FA, the president and with (the sporting director). If it was up to me I would stay all my life, but that is not the case."

Spain would come full circle if they sacked Enrique. He was appointed the national team manager when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in Russia.

His fate now lies in the balance after seeing La Roja fall in the World Cup at the same hurdle in Qatar.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes