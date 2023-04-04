4 Chelsea players break silence on Graham Potter sacking but rest of the squad continue to remain passive

Only four Chelsea players have posted messages for Graham Potter following the latter's departure from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues chose to part ways with Potter on April 2 after yet another disappointing result as the team lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League a day earlier. Despite signing a five-year contract with the club in September last year, the English tactician's reign lasted a mere 31 matches across competitions.

Left-back Ben Chilwell was among the first to post a message of support for Potter following the official confirmation of his exit. Chilwell posted an Instagram story of himself hugging the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss on April 3 with the caption:

"Thank you gaffer 💙"

Ben Chilwell's Instagram story for Potter.

Fellow Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, who also played under Potter at Brighton, put up an Instagram story as well, captioning it with:

"Thanks and best of luck in the future, gaffer! 🤞"

Marc Cucurella's Instagram story for Potter.

Blues forward Noni Madueke was the third player to post a message for Potter, using the same medium as Chilwell and Cucurella. He captioned his story with:

"Will always be grateful to you Coach. All the best truly! 💙"

Noni Madueke's Instagram story for Potter.

Lastly, Armando Broja, who is currently sidelined due to a knee injury, also posted an Instagram story with an image of him and Potter. His caption for the image read:

"Thank you gaffer!"

Armando Broja's Instagram story for Potter.

However, there were also subtle indications from the other end of the emotional spectrum following the Englishman's dismissal. According to the Evening Standard, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria left a like on Chelsea's Instagram post officially announcing their decision to let go of Potter.

How did the aforementioned six players fare for Chelsea under Graham Potter?

Ben Chilwell has largely struggled with injury issues this season. However, he looked impressive whenever he played under Graham Potter, recording a goal and two assists in 17 matches during the English tactician's tenure.

Marc Cucurella has endured a difficult debut campaign at Chelsea, having joined from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. However, the Spaniard seemed to slowly find his feet towards the end of Potter's time at Stamford Bridge.

Playing on the left side of a back three curbed his creative influence as he recorded no goals or assists for the Blues under his former boss. Cucurella proved to be a solid presence in defense, though.

Noni Madueke, who joined the Premier League giants from PSV Eindhoven in January, played five times under Potter. The Englishman looked bright, but recorded no goals or assists. Armando Broja, meanwhile, scored his first senior goal for Chelsea in one of Potter's first few Premier League games in charge.

Things have not been as smooth for Broja's fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese averaged less than 50 minutes per game in his 17 appearances for the Blues under Potter, recording three goals and an assist.

Aubameyang was also left out of their UEFA Champions League squad to register some of their numerous winter arrivals.

Lastly, Denis Zakaria, on a season-long loan from Juventus, showed glimpses of brilliance early on for Chelsea. However, he ended up playing just 525 minutes in 10 matches during Potter's tenure at Stamford Bridge, scoring once.

