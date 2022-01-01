4 clubs interested in making January moves for exiled Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Reports

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favor under manager Mikel Arteta recently because of disciplinary issues. The Gabon international was stripped off his captaincy and has missed several games for the Gunners.

Due to a breach of pregame rules, Arteta dismissed Aubameyang from the starting lineup in March of this year. ESPN later reported that Aubameyang had failed to arrive in time for the match.

He featured in just 14 games for the Gunners in 2021 and netted four goals. As a result, Aubameyang is keen to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window for more playing time.

Several teams, including Barcelona, Juventus and West Ham United, have appeared as potential destinations.

Despite signing attacking reinforcements last summer, Barcelona find themselves in turbulent waters. Blaugrana have won just two of their last five games and currently sit in seventh spot in the La Liga table. They also failed to make it to the last 16 of the coveted Champions League after winning just two games out of five.

Furthermore, Memphis Depay, despite producing a few good moments here and there, looks devoid of any creativity. Sergio Aguero was forced to retire because of a heart condition. This leaves Barcelona with a massive void in their attack, which a seasoned striker like Arsenal's Aubameyang can easily fill.

West Ham United, Newcastle United and Juventus are also tailing Arsenal's Aubameyang

Should the 32-year-old choose to continue in England, West Ham and Newcastle United have emerged as possible destinations.

David Moyes' side, despite a few off-color performances, are in the form of their life. Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio have been exceptional this season. West Ham United currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, five points behind resurgent Arsenal.

Aubameyang's addition could bolster Moyes' XI and increase their chances of a Champions League spot next season.

Despite an influx of resources, Newcastle United have been sub-par this season. They are in the relegation zone, having won just one of their last 19 games. However, with the new owners, the Magpies have the resources to make the necessary changes to get out of the sticky wicket they're in right now.

While Aubameyang has emerged as a possible target, it's highly unlikely that the Arsenal forward will leave Premier League to potentially play in the Championship.

Lastly, Juventus have made their bid to be part of the mix to sign the Gabonese forward. Alvaro Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona with several sources claiming the deal is more or less done.

This leaves the Old Lady without a lot of attacking options. Juventus are fifth in the Serie A table right now and 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan. The inclusion of Arsenal's former captain might increase their chances of returning to their days of glory in the Italian league.

