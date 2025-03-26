4 key Manchester United stars likely to return from injury and be fit for Nottingham Forest clash: Reports

According to a report by Tribal Football, Manchester United are set to have four key players back from injury and in contention to face Nottingham Forest. The two sides will clash in the league at the City Ground on Tuesday, April 1.

United will hope to record consecutive league wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim when they return to action after the international break. The Red Devils defeated Leicester City 3-0 away in their last league outing.

However, they will face a more difficult test when they come up against an in-form Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees have punched above their weight this campaign and currently sit third in the league standings. United, meanwhile, are 13th.

As per the aforementioned source, Amorim could be handed a significant squad boost for the Forest clash. Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Ayden Heaven are all set to return from injury.

Maguire missed out on the side's last two league games due to a calf injury. Yoro was not in action against Leicester City due to a foot injury but has recovered fully with the international break, making him available for selection. Mainoo, meanwhile, has not played since the start of February after he sustained a muscle injury. However, the 19-year-old midfielder has completed his recovery phase and could make the match-day squad against Nuno Santo Espirito's side.

Ayden Heaven could also make a surprise comeback to the team. The 18-year-old was stretched off the pitch in the 3-0 win over Leicester City but could partake in first-team training for the Nottingham Forest encounter.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four league matches, recording two wins and two draws.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof speaks about his future at the club

Manchester United and Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof recently spoke about his future with the Red Devils. The 30-year-old is in the final months of his contract at the club, and reports suggest that he will leave as a free agent.

When asked about a potential return to his former club Benfica, the Swedish defender admitted that he will decide about his future with his family.

"Benfica is a club that means a lot to me. They shaped me into the player I am today. I don't know what will happen and what my decision will be. But it's a club I like," Lindelof said (via Tribal Football).

He continued:

"I don't just have myself to think about anymore. It's a decision we have to make as a family. Of course, I always try to think about football and what's best for me. But it also goes hand in hand."

"What I think will be good is usually good for the family. I make the decision with my wife too. Right now we're keeping our thoughts within the family. I feel like I still have a high level in me. I want to play at the highest level."

"I feel very comfortable at United. I've been there for eight years, that's a very long time. It's the best league in the world. We'll just have to see what happens. I'll have to talk to everyone involved," the Manchester United defender concluded.

Lindelof joined Manchester United in 2017 from Benfica for a reported £35 million. He has struggled for game time this season, making just 14 appearances across competitions.

