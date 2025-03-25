Manchester United star Victor Lindelof speaks about a possible return to former club amid transfer rumors

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof has opened the door to a return to Benfica amid speculation about his future. The Swedish international, whose contract with the Red Devils expires this summer, talked about his fondness for the Portuguese giants while on international duty.

The 30-year-old was with Benfica for five years before moving to United in 2017 for a reported £35 million. He won three league titles in Portugal and had made his debut for the Swedish national team before moving to United.

When asked about a potential return, Lindelof said (via Tribal Football):

"Benfica is a club that means a lot to me. They shaped me into the player I am today. I don't know what will happen and what my decision will be. But it's a club I like."

"I don't just have myself to think about anymore. It's a decision we have to make as a family. Of course, I always try to think about football and what's best for me. But it also goes hand in hand."

Although he feels at home at United, where he has spent eight seasons, Lindelof stated that he will take a decision on his future after consulting his family. He added:

"What I think will be good is usually good for the family. I make the decision with my wife too. Right now we're keeping our thoughts within the family. I feel like I still have a high level in me. I want to play at the highest level."

"I feel very comfortable at United. I've been there for eight years, that's a very long time. It's the best league in the world. We'll just have to see what happens. I'll have to talk to everyone involved."

As per reports, the Red Devils will not offer Lindelof a contract extension and he will be free to depart the Old Trafford-based club as a free agent this summer.

AC Milan prepared to offer exit to Manchester United goalkeeper - Reports

AC Milan are interested in bringing Onana back to Serie A, where he spent a season at Inter Milan, according to Spazio Milan (via The People's Person). The Cameroonian shot-stopper has endured a tough couple of seasons since moving to Old Trafford.

Although he has performed well in patches, Onana has made some high-profile errors for United and they could move him on this summer. However, the 28-year-old would need to lower his wage demands, as Milan can't afford the wages he's currently receiving at United.

Manchester United are also reportedly open to selling Onana to a Middle Eastern club amid a strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. A deal of that nature would enable the Red Devils to recoup much of the initial £43.8 million fee they paid for him.

