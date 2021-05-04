4 key players available for Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea clash

Real Madrid have received a massive boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea. Los Blancos have confirmed the return of four key players for their tie against Chelsea.

The returning players include Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, full-backs Ferland Mendy and Marcelo, and midfielder Federico Valverde.

With Real Madrid set to travel to London without Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, having three first-choice defenders back is a massive boost for Zinedine Zidane's team.

Real Madrid face a potentially season-defining tie against Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has the opportunity to pick club captain Sergio Ramos for the first time since March for arguably one of the club's biggest games of the season. Ramos picked up a muscular injury, which forced him to sit out Real Madrid's quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

Los Blancos will also welcome left-back Ferland Mendy to their fold, as he was out since mid-April after picking up a calf injury. With Varane and Carvajal set to miss the game against Chelsea, Zidane will at least have their first-choice centre-back and left-back to pick from.

According to reports from football.london, both Mendy and Ramos trained during the weekend, ahead of Real Madrid's away leg against Chelsea.

Sergio Ramos (centre) cheered his team from the stands. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid also have Marcelo and Federico Valverde in their squad to face Chelsea. Marcelo did not miss the last few games due to injury. Instead, the Brazilian left-back was called up for election duty in Madrid.

Federico Valverde's return will be a massive boost for Zidane as well. The 22-year old Uruguayan international was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. Valverde subsequently produced two negative tests,s meaning he can participate in Real Madrid's second-leg game against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are expected to be the starting midfield three for Real Madrid. But Zidane always looks to bring on Valverde off the bench to inject some pace and energy in the middle of the field.

Real Madrid go into the second leg knowing they have to score to have any chance of progressing to the competition's final. Chelsea already have an away goal to their name, thanks to Christian Pulisic's amazing solo goal in Madrid.

Chelsea know that even a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge would be enough for them to reach the third Champions League final in their history. Meanwhile, Real Madrid would seek a return to the competition final for the first time in three years since winning an unprecedented three-peat.