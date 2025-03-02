4 Liverpool stars set to miss UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against PSG

Liverpool are set to be without four players for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides will lock horns at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5.

Having not been in domestic action over the weekend, Arne Slot will have the core of his first team fully rested and ready for the crucial clash. However, the Reds still have some injury concerns ahead of their return to action.

Joe Gomez is ruled out of the PSG clash with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old picked up the knock during his side's shocking 1-0 loss to Plymouth in the FA Cup on February 9. He has undergone surgery and is expected to be out for a long period.

Conor Bradely is another player on the Premier League side's injury list. The right-back puxked up a hamstring injury agaianst Aston Villa in February and has been sidleined since then.

Slot's side will also be without youngsters Tyler Morton and Amara Nallo. The former is out with a shoulder injury, while the latter will be serving the first of his two-match ban after his sending off on his debut against PSV during the league phase

Liverpool will look to continue where they left off in the league phase when they return to action in the knockout stages. Arne Slot's side finished atop the league standings, amassing 21 points from eight matches.

4 Liverpool players at risk of missing UEFA Champions League Round 16 second-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Liverpool are at risk of being without four key players due to suspension for their Round of 16 second-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Reds will host the French giants in the return leg at Anfield on March 11.

Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliot, and Andy Roberston have all been booked twice in the competition this season and are one yellow card shy from a one-game ban. Alexis MacAllister is also at risk of missing the return leg.

Due to accumulated yellow cards, the Argentine missed his side's match against Girona during the league phase. Upon his return against Lille, he was given another yellow card. If handed another caution card, he will face an extra suspension.

Yellow cards accumulated during the tournament do not expire until the semi-final.

