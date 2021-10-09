“4 years ago when he chose PSG, I didn’t want him to go” – Kylian Mbappe’s mum makes honest admission

Kylian Mbappe was at loggerheads with PSG during the summer transfer window, as he tried to secure a transfer away from the Parc des Princes. The attacker's mother Fayza Lamari has revealed that she was never in support of her son joining the Ligue 1 giants in the first place.

Mbappe joined PSG in the summer of 2017 from AS Monaco. He has tallied over 200 goal contributions (136 goals, 66 assists) for the club, including 42 goals across competitions last season. He looked all set to join Real Madrid this summer, but eventually stayed put at the club.

Lamari said that the Mbappes didn't want their son to go Real Madrid, but they supported their son's decision for wanting to move there. She said in this regard:

"When Kylian Mbappe wanted to go to Real Madrid, his father didn't want him to, and I said to wait until (the) Paris 2024 (Olympics), but he had his reasons, and we supported him. Four years ago when he chose PSG, I didn't want him to go, I was scared, but he insisted. and we helped him."

"When PSG told us he was staying, (Kylian) told me: mum, have you seen who I'll be playing with this year? To win titles, it's best to stay with this team this year. Four years ago, Real Madrid were more attractive than PSG but we chose Paris," said Lamari.

She continued:

"This summer Kylian had chosen Real Madrid because he wanted to be there at the beginning of that story. If you add three or four players in the next four years, this Real Madrid could be a very different prospect."

Kylian Mbappe was very close to leaving PSG to join Real Madrid during the transfer window this summer. According to the Parisians' sporting director Leonardo, the winger told the club that he wanted to leave, and Real Madrid submitted a bid to secure his signature.

However, the Ligue giants rejected the same, and tried to convince the Frenchman to sign a new deal. Mbappe has stayed put for now, but seems likely to see out his contract at the Parc des Princes, which ends this season.

Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is determined to leave PSG for Real Madrid.

Even though Kylian Mbappe has made his intentions clear about leaving, PSG are understandably reluctant to let go of one of their best players. However, they will certainly be forced to change their stance before the end of the campaign to avoid losing the attacker for free.

Mbappe is already in the final year of his contract with the Parisians, meaning he'll be eligible to leave for free come next summer. According to reports, Real Madrid could make a final attempt to lure the Frenchman from the Parc des Princes during the winter transfer window. If that fails, they'll wait until the end of the season to sign him as a free agent.

