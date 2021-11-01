"40 is just a number" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic on not wanting to retire yet

The veteran Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turned 40 in early October, has continued to defy his age and has sparked questions about his future. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fueled speculation that he will continue to play once his contract with Milan expires, declaring that he will not "stop until I am kicked out" of the game.

The Swedish legend, who turned 40 in early October, has continued to prosper around the top of the local game in Serie A and signed a contract extension with the Rossoneri in April. Many expected Zlatan Ibrahimovic would end his career at the San Siro due to his advanced age, but the striker has now stated that he could continue if he does not extend his stay once more.

Squawka Football @Squawka ◉ 40 years old

◉ 400 league goals



Zlatan Ibrahimović reaches another incredible milestone with an incredible goal. 🦁 ◉ 40 years old◉ 400 league goalsZlatan Ibrahimović reaches another incredible milestone with an incredible goal. 🦁 https://t.co/f9ZjQjcxvD

“The secret to my longevity is in my mind, as I am trying to prove that 40 is just a number and I can continue to do what I love," Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Telefoot when discussing his future. "I want to keep improving every day. Obviously, I can’t play the way I did before, but I am more intelligent now and have more experience. I am not surprised by my performances; I am the best.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels he can still do more with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for AC Milan

"I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, thinking I could’ve continued. I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out, well and truly finished.”

The attacker has created a reputation for success over the course of his four-decade career. He has won championships in five different nations, including European titles with Barcelona and Manchester United.

After pushing eventual champions Inter close last season, Ibrahimovic believes he can add to his tally with Milan, with whom he won Serie A a decade ago.

“We can believe in our chances," he added. "The more you believe, the more it becomes possible. Without belief and hard work, you cannot achieve your targets.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After facing Roma this weekend, where he will reunite with former coach Jose Mourinho, they will focus on Porto in the Champions League. They'll then play Inter in the Milan derby to finish up their early November duties before the year's last international break.

Edited by Diptanil Roy