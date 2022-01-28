“45 million euros is a bargain” – Former Porto defender comments on Luis Diaz's proposed move to Liverpool

Former FC Porto defender Eurico Gomes has shared his thoughts on Liverpool's reported signing of Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly edging closer to signing Diaz from Porto for €45m, plus €15m in add-ons. The forward is set to undergo a medical in Argentina this weekend before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds.

Colombia will travel to Argentina tonight after their game with Peru in Barranquilla.



#LFC Liverpool have pencilled in a medical for Luis Diaz in Argentina this weekend. A club delegation is en route.

Expressing his thoughts on the move, Gomes has insisted that the deal is not a good one for the Portuguese giants. The 66-year-old believes signing the Colombian for an initial sum of €45m is a bargain for Liverpool.

He told Portuguese radio station Renascenca:

"I don't agree that it's a good deal [for Porto]. FC Porto do not live with financial abundance, but Luis Díaz being sold for 45 million euros is a bargain for those who buy him. And I don't know if it will be enough to safeguard the club's accounts."

Diaz has scored 16 goals and provided six assists from 28 appearances across all competitions for Porto so far this season. The 25-year-old has a contract with the Primeira Liga giants until 2024, but appears to be on his way to Anfield.

The fact that the forward is currently on international duty with Colombia could prove to be a hurdle for the Reds, who are facing a race against time to acquire his services. Liverpool have reportedly sent a team to South America to complete a medical and other formalities of the deal.

Liverpool set to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to Luis Diaz signing

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been looking to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto this month. Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, too, is said to be a huge admirer of the player. However, the Reds are set to beat their Premier League rivals to the Colombian's signature.

Understood deal v.close with fee of £37.5m with £12.5m in add ons.



Reds beat Manchester United and Spurs to signing of Porto winger - seen as perfect fit for Liverpool front line.



#LFC

#LFC Liverpool closing in on spectacular transfer window coup for Luis Diaz. Understood deal v.close with fee of £37.5m with £12.5m in add ons. Reds beat Manchester United and Spurs to signing of Porto winger - seen as perfect fit for Liverpool front line.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Diaz will put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract with Liverpool. The 25-year-old will also reportedly earn €3.5m-a-year at Anfield.

Should things go according to plan, Diaz will be a Liverpool player before Tuesday. The Colombia international could also be available for team selection for the Reds' FA Cup clash with Championship club Cardiff City next weekend.

Diaz's arrival, though, could lead to the departures of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, according to reports.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee