Liverpool open to offers for two players as Reds attempt to make room for £50m acquisition of Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool are prepared to consider offers for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this month as the Reds look to complete a deal for FC Porto's Luis Diaz, according to The Athletic.

It has emerged that the Reds are edging closer to signing the 25-year-old forward from Porto in a deal worth up to £50m. The Colombia international is expected to undergo a medical in Argentina this weekend before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Premier League club.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



Colombia will travel to Argentina tonight after their game with Peru in Barranquilla.



#LFC Liverpool have pencilled in a medical for Luis Diaz in Argentina this weekend. A club delegation is en route.Colombia will travel to Argentina tonight after their game with Peru in Barranquilla. Liverpool have pencilled in a medical for Luis Diaz in Argentina this weekend. A club delegation is en route. Colombia will travel to Argentina tonight after their game with Peru in Barranquilla. #LFC

While Liverpool will bolster their attacking options with Diaz's addition, the Colombian's arrival could mean the end of the road for two players at Anfield. The Reds are open to offers for Minamino and Origi in the final stretch of the transfer window, according to the report.

Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly fielded enquiries from Leeds United and AS Monaco recently. However, Liverpool are said to have turned down the initial approaches from these clubs.

Origi is also the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United and Atalanta. The Serie A club are reportedly eyeing the Belgium international as a potential replacement for Duvan Zapata, who is a target for the Magpies.

Liverpool have been reluctant to sanction moves for Minamino and Origi this month, with star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane involved in the Africa Cup of Nations. However, they are prepared to change their stance as they push to sign Diaz from Porto.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could leave Liverpool ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline as the club look to complete a €60 million deal for Porto’s Luis Diaz. @JamesPearceLFC] NEW: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could leave Liverpool ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline as the club look to complete a €60 million deal for Porto’s Luis Diaz. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi could leave Liverpool ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline as the club look to complete a €60 million deal for Porto’s Luis Diaz. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/yO3dr8lJ7E

The Anfield outfit reportedly value Minamino, who has scored six goals from 18 appearances across all competitions this term, at £20m. The Reds will also have to sell Origi, who has entered the final six months of his contract, this month to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

More outgoings at Liverpool?

Apart from Minamino and Origi, Nathaniel Phillips could also be on his way out of Anfield before Monday's transfer deadline. The Reds are reportedly eager to raise funds from the sale of the 24-year-old, who they value at £15m.

The Merseyside-based club have already rejected a £7m offer from Premier League rivals Watford for the defender this month. Newcastle United have failed with an attempt to take Phillips on an initial loan deal as well, as per the report.

Phillips' future at Anfield could impact the Reds' decision regarding 20-year-old defender Rhys Williams. The youngster, who cut short his loan stint with Swansea City, is the subject of loan interest from several clubs in the Championship.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar