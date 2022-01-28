Liverpool reject offer from Leeds United and Monaco for 27-year-old forward - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly rejected offers for Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino from AS Monaco and Leeds United, according to the Independent.

Minamino has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp since his £7 million transfer from RB Salzburg in January 2020. The 27-year-old forward has made 18 appearances this season, scoring six goals across all competitions.

Despite Minamino being a bit-part player at Anfield, the Reds have rejected initial transfer offers from Leeds and AS Monaco. Liverpool are at present light in attack and are also currently without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with the duo on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

It has been reported that interested parties will need to make a "substantial offer" to allow the Reds to consider selling Minamino in the January transfer window. The Japanese international has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

It is also worth noting that the 27-year-old is not the only forward linked with a move away from Anfield in the coming days. The Independent has also reported that Serie A side Atalanta are looking to sign Divock Origi if they lose Duvan Zapata to Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, have been strongly linked with a move for FC Porto forward Luis Diaz. If the move does take place before transfer deadline day, the Reds might eventually decide to offload one of Origi or Minamino.

Liverpool have done well even in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Despite missing two of their best attackers, Liverpool have still picked up comfortable wins in the Premier League. The Reds secured a routine 3-0 win over Brentford before a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also secured a safe passage to the final of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 aggregate win over Arsenal in the semi-final. They will now face Chelsea in the showpiece game on the 27th of February at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool saw the likes of Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota step up to take over from Salah and Mane to score the goals.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League standings, having amassed 48 points from 22 matches. They are nine points behind leaders Manchester City but have a game in hand.

