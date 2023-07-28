“£47m could have been better spent elsewhere” – Ex-Manchester United star explains why he would not have signed Andre Onana 

Ben Foster has questioned Manchester United's decision to spend £47 million on signing Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper was signed from Inter Milan earlier this month to replace David de Gea between the sticks. The Spanish goalkeeper was released as a free agent after 12 years at the club.

In contrast to De Gea, Onana is quite comfortable and confident on the ball. That was evident in his non-competitive debut for the Red Devils when they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Thursday (July 27).

Onana's high position stood out, and he seemed akin to an extra man for Manchester United at the back in open play. Foster, though, believes United were better off triggering the one-year contract extension in De Gea's contract instead.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper told The United Stand (h/t GOAL):

"Personally, I would have stuck with David for another season. He had that year extension, so he could have stayed. £47m could have been better spent elsewhere. But it is what it is. We have to move forward, and it is probably a good signing."

Foster added:

"If you can guarantee a 6/10 or 7/10 (performance) every week like David did, that is worth its weight in gold. Onana is a very confident player. I've seen him doing Cruyff turns and this kind of stuff. But it will only take one or two for him to get caught out."

De Gea won the joint-most Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at Old Trafford (4) alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He also kept the most clean sheets (190) in the club's storied history.

Manchester United confident of signing Rasmus Hojlund

A key area Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen this summer is the centre-forward position.

Manchester United do not have an experienced out-and-out No. 9 to lead their line. Hence, they have been in hot pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. According to Sky Sports, they're confident of signing the 20-year-old despite Paris Saint-Germain's reported £43 million bid.

United are reluctant to offer more than £51 million while the Italian side value their centre-forward at £59.8 million including add-ons. United, though, are confident of getting the deal done.

Not only are they prepared to offer more than PSG, but they also reportedly share a good relationship with Atalanta since the Amad Diallo deal. They paid £37 million to sign the Cote d'Ivoire international from the Serie A club in January 2021.

Hojlund has four years left in his contract with La Dea. The Denmark international recorded nine goals and four assists in 32 league games in his debut Serie A season in 2022-23.