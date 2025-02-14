5 Al-Ahli players went into Al-Nassr dressing room to get Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt after 3-2 loss; ex-Barcelona star receives it in the end: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly mobbed by Al-Ahli players in the dressing room after their 3-2 loss to Al-Nassr (February 13), with up to five of them looking to get the 40-year-old's shirt. The Portuguese great featured as his side picked up three hard-earned points away from home to move to within five points of leaders Al-Ittihad.

Despite being past his 40th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo retains the trust of Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli, who included him in the XI to face rivals Al-Ahli. In addition to his skill and quality as a footballer, his commercial appeal makes him one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, still.

A report from X revealed that five Al-Ahli players entered into the Al-Nassr changing room after the final whistle to see Ronaldo. They sought to get the forward's shirt from the game, but Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie was chosen as the recipient of the shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have his best game for the Knights of Najd against Al-Ahli, as he lasted just 76 minutes on the pitch. The former Real Madrid man attempted just one shot throughout his time in the game before Mohammed Al-Fatil was introduced into the game by Pioli.

Ronaldo continues to lead the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League, having scored 16 goals in 19 appearances since the start of the season. The veteran forward is still aiming for a first piece of major silverware since his arrival in Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles as Al-Nassr defeat rivals Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo had an uncharacteristic day off for Al-Nassr as they ran out 3-2 winners away from home against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd won the game, a six-pointer in the title race, to narrow the gap to leaders Al-Ittihad to just five points.

Al-Nassr picked up a sixth successive win, with new striker Jhon Duran continuing to impress after his big-money January transfer window move. The 21-year-old opened the scoring after 32 minutes as his side lost Otavio and Sultan Al-Ghanam to injuries in the first period.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just two minutes into the second half, with Mohamed Simakan receiving a straight red. With only one attempt on goal all game, Cristiano Ronaldo was withdrawn by Pioli after 76 minutes. Al-Ahli leveled matters two minutes later through Ivan Toney, making it 1-1.

Ayman Yahya and Duran scored in an eight-minute spell to put the away side 3-1 up before Sumayhan Al-Nabit scored a late consolation goal. The Knights of Najd moved six points clear of Al-Ahli with the win, staying in third place in the standings.

