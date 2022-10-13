5 best-performing Chelsea players under Graham Potter's reign so far

Chelsea have been performing well in recent times, and the presence of Graham Potter as the new manager is one of the reasons for this improvement.
The Blues have won their last four games across all competitions and are yet to lose a game under Potter's management.
Under the new reign, there are some players that have performed competently. As such, this article will take a look at five Chelsea players who have impressed the most under Potter's reign so far.
#5 Reece James
The Englishman is arguably one of the best right-backs currently in the footballing world and his presence has been outstanding for the Blues.
James has netted a goal and has registered an assist in his last five appearances for the Blues.
The 22-year-old might not have as many goal contributions as several players on the list, but his presence has been very profitable for the Blues.
James remains a key player for the Blues and it will be interesting to see if he maintains his consistency.
#4 Christian Pulisic
The 24-year-old has been one of the best performing attackers under Potter's reign and his intuition in attack has been remarkable.
Pulisic has netted a goal and an assist in his last two Premier League games. Most notably, he provided a dying-minute assist against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022 that ensured Potter's first win as Chelsea's manager.
Pulisic became the third American international to score 20 goals in the Premier League and he remains an integral member of the squad in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.
#3 Kepa Arrizabalaga
The Spaniard is one of the players that was axed out of starting XI by Chelsea's former manager Thomas Tuchel.
But ever since Potter took over as the manager of the first team, Kepa has been outstanding for Chelsea and his presence in goal has improved the performance of the defense.
Kepa has conceded only two goals and has kept three clean sheets in his last five appearances for the Blues in all competitions.
If he maintains his fine form, it's likely that he could replace Édouard Mendy in goal as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.
#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The 33-year-old has been clinical for the Blues in attack and his presence has helped his team.
Aubameyang has netted three goals in his last four games for the Blues across all competitions.
Aubameyang has scored a goal with every shot on target that he has taken for the Blues so far this season.
The Gabonese forward is clearly living up to his expectations in his early days as a Chelsea forward and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
#1 Mason Mount
The 23-year-old is currently the best performing Chelsea player and his intuition in attack has been significant for his team.
Mount has registered four assists in his last five games for the Blues across all competitions.
The Englishman won the man of the match award in the UEFA Champions League game against AC Milan on Tuesday, October 11 despite playing for only 45 minutes.
Mount remains a pivotal player in attack and his consistency will be vital in attack for the Blues.