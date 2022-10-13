5 best-performing Chelsea players under Graham Potter's reign so far

Chelsea have been performing well in recent times, and the presence of Graham Potter as the new manager is one of the reasons for this improvement.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Top of their

4 straight wins

Unbeaten



Graham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager Top of their Champions League group4 straight winsUnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager ✅ Top of their Champions League group✅ 4 straight wins✅ UnbeatenGraham Potter has had a solid start as Chelsea manager 🔵 https://t.co/OxuML95cXT

The Blues have won their last four games across all competitions and are yet to lose a game under Potter's management.

Under the new reign, there are some players that have performed competently. As such, this article will take a look at five Chelsea players who have impressed the most under Potter's reign so far.

#5 Reece James

Reece James

The Englishman is arguably one of the best right-backs currently in the footballing world and his presence has been outstanding for the Blues.

James has netted a goal and has registered an assist in his last five appearances for the Blues.

The 22-year-old might not have as many goal contributions as several players on the list, but his presence has been very profitable for the Blues.

Conn @ConnCFC Reece James is just a different level man. Forget best RB, mans the best fullback out there Reece James is just a different level man. Forget best RB, mans the best fullback out there

James remains a key player for the Blues and it will be interesting to see if he maintains his consistency.

#4 Christian Pulisic

Saudi Arabia v United States - International Friendly

The 24-year-old has been one of the best performing attackers under Potter's reign and his intuition in attack has been remarkable.

Pulisic has netted a goal and an assist in his last two Premier League games. Most notably, he provided a dying-minute assist against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022 that ensured Potter's first win as Chelsea's manager.

𝐂𝐚𝐩¹⁰ @UtdSMNT Christian Pulisic is averaging a g/a every 39.5 minutes under Graham Potter in the premier league Christian Pulisic is averaging a g/a every 39.5 minutes under Graham Potter in the premier league https://t.co/Gz51JsGA52

Pulisic became the third American international to score 20 goals in the Premier League and he remains an integral member of the squad in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea FC USA @ChelseaFCinUSA Christian Pulisic became the third American player to score 20 goals in the PL! Christian Pulisic became the third American player to score 20 goals in the PL! https://t.co/uiaerIfnBi

#3 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The Spaniard is one of the players that was axed out of starting XI by Chelsea's former manager Thomas Tuchel.

But ever since Potter took over as the manager of the first team, Kepa has been outstanding for Chelsea and his presence in goal has improved the performance of the defense.

Kepa has conceded only two goals and has kept three clean sheets in his last five appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Three clean sheets in a row for Kepa Arrizabalaga… Three clean sheets in a row for Kepa Arrizabalaga… 👏 https://t.co/cuIgUpUhQU

If he maintains his fine form, it's likely that he could replace Édouard Mendy in goal as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

FaisaL CFC🔭 @Aliuwasiu01

Kepa is back 🧤 #ACMCHE At this rate, Mendy will need to use a Seat Belt for a whileKepa is back 🧤 #UCL At this rate, Mendy will need to use a Seat Belt for a while 😂Kepa is back 🧤 #UCL #ACMCHE https://t.co/tIbZrkY0IZ

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The 33-year-old has been clinical for the Blues in attack and his presence has helped his team.

Aubameyang has netted three goals in his last four games for the Blues across all competitions.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



4 appearances

3 goals



Is he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:4 appearances3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since his move to Chelsea:👕 4 appearances⚽ 3 goalsIs he breaking the Number 9 curse? 9️⃣ https://t.co/j7slvfsdCv

Aubameyang has scored a goal with every shot on target that he has taken for the Blues so far this season.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 shot on target he has taken for Chelsea… 🤯 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored with 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 shot on target he has taken for Chelsea… 🤯 https://t.co/ThboTFZyRY

The Gabonese forward is clearly living up to his expectations in his early days as a Chelsea forward and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Mason Mount

Mason Mount vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The 23-year-old is currently the best performing Chelsea player and his intuition in attack has been significant for his team.

Mount has registered four assists in his last five games for the Blues across all competitions.

GOAL India @Goal_India Mason Mount back in form under Graham Potter Mason Mount back in form under Graham Potter 🔥 https://t.co/eHLgp9Vjpr

The Englishman won the man of the match award in the UEFA Champions League game against AC Milan on Tuesday, October 11 despite playing for only 45 minutes.

LiveScore @livescore



He only played one half of football Mason Mount won Player of the Match last night vs AC MilanHe only played one half of football Mason Mount won Player of the Match last night vs AC Milan 🏆He only played one half of football 👏 https://t.co/DxIjkyTmTz

Mount remains a pivotal player in attack and his consistency will be vital in attack for the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes