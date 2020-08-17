5 best right-backs in La Liga this season

La Liga is one of the best leagues in the world and often presents viewers with a unique blend of tactical brilliance and excitement. Spanish teams are generally considered to be the most technically astute teams in the world and the most successful teams in La Liga generally have quality all over the pitch.

The role of the full-back has evolved tremendously over the past decade. The likes of Dani Alves and Marcelo led the transition in La Liga and changed the way the world viewed the modern full-back. Today, full-backs in La Liga and elsewhere in Europe are tasked with both offensive and defensive responsibilities and the right-backs in La Liga personify the changing landscapes of football.

La Liga has its fair share of talented right-backs

La Liga teams have dominated Europe for a large part of the decade and while the tide may be changing yet again, the past few years have seen some sensational teams prove their mettle with plenty of silverware.

While some defenders have further solidified their credentials this season, some others have made massive breakthroughs in their respective La Liga teams and are set to dominate the league for years to come. Here is a list of the top five right-backs in La Liga this season.

#5 Ander Capa (Athletic Bilbao)

Ander Capa has enjoyed a good season

Athletic Bilbao has not enjoyed the best of La Liga seasons and has suffered an underwhelming campaign of near-misses and disappointing defeats. Ander Capa, however, has been one of the standout players for the Basque outfit in La Liga and is one of the few players in the squad who can hold his head up high ahead of the next season.

The 28-year-old right-back has made the right-back position his own at Athletic Bilbao and has scored some important goals for his side in La Liga. Ander Capa possesses plenty of pace and exceptional dribbling skills and is one of the most skilful defenders in the league.

The Basque full-back has scored 3 goals and has also bagged 4 assists this season in La Liga. Ander Capa was one of the few shining lights in an otherwise negative season for Athletic Bilbao and will look to build on his performances this year.

#4 Nelson Semedo (Barcelona)

Nelson Semedo has improved this season

Given Barcelona's humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions, Nelson Semedo may not particularly be deserving of glowing praise at the moment. The Portuguese full-back has had a decent La Liga season, however, and has improved significantly under Quique Setien.

Semedo did not have the best of starts to the La Liga season but has emerged as Barcelona's first-choice right-back under Quique Setien. The Portuguese right-back has often proved to be the only wide option on the right flank for Barcelona and has picked up four assists this season.

The Barcelona full-backs also scored his first goal of the La Liga season in the final game of the campaign against Eibar. With Barcelona planning a squad overhaul, Nelson Semedo may well move away from La Liga in the upcoming transfer window.

