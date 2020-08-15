5 ideal replacements for Quique Setien at Barcelona

Barcelona suffered arguably the most humiliating defeat in its recorded history yesterday as Bayern Munich decimated the Catalan giants in the Champions League to make a massive statement to the rest of Europe. 2020 has certainly been a year of transition for the world and is also turning out to be a particularly game-changing year for football.

Only a few hours have passed since Bayern Munich's 8-2 massacre of Barcelona and reported have already emerged of Barcelona manager Quique Setien's impending departure from the club. The Cantabrian coach got it all wrong against the Bavarians and is likely to be the first casualty of Barcelona's overhaul.

Quique Setien was appointed earlier this year to resolve the mess that Ernesto Valverde had left in his wake at Barcelona. The former Real Betis manager came to the club with strong ideals but has been accused by the Barcelona fanbase of abandoning his beliefs to implement ineffective and short-term solutions.

Most of Barcelona's board and the club's squad are unlikely to survive the fury of the fans of the club after a defeat such as this. Barcelona broke several humiliating records on its way out of the Champions League and Quique Setien's departure will mark the beginning of an inquisition at a club that has hit rock bottom.

Barcelona is still a prestigious club and there are several high-profile coaches that would take up the offer to coach one of the most star-studded line-ups in the world. The new appointment is arguably the most important decision in Barcelona's recent history and the management of the club will have to study its options carefully.

#5 Garcia Pimienta

Garcia Pimienta has done an excellent job

There are several positives that emerge from banking on one of your own and Barcelona knows that all too well. Garcia Pimienta has revived the fortunes of the club's fabled B team and nearly managed to secure promotion for Barcelona's fledgeling stars this season.

The Catalan coach knows the club inside out and will be a blessing in disguise for the younger players at the club. Pimienta has worked with the likes of Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati in the past and his knack of bringing the best out of his youth players may see him become an interim coach in the coming weeks.

Pimienta's lack of experience in the top division, however, is a massive disadvantage. Barcelona has one of the most dissonant dressing rooms in Europe and the squad needs a real leader to step up.

While Garcia Pimienta is equipped with the tactical nous to revive the philosophy of a club that seems to have abandoned its ideals, the sheer magnitude of expectations at Barcelona will likely be too steep a slope for the Catalan manager.

#4 Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has played for Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has plenty of experience as a coach and may well take up a role at Barcelona if the board decides to play it safe. The Dutchman has played for Barcelona under Johan Cruyff and understands the philosophy of the club.

Koeman is also a fiery character and will not allow the dressing room to dictate terms to him. Barcelona has suffered from player power over the last three years and needs a manager who can exercise a firm hold over the ageing superstars at the club.

The former Barcelona defender has also worked with Frenkie de Jong for the Dutch national team and can bring the best out of the Ajax prodigy. The style of play that Ronald Koeman's teams adopt, however, is a potential point of contention and may work against him in the race to become Barcelona's new manager.

