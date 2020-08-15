10 stunning facts from Barcelona's embarrassing defeat against Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich played out a UEFA Champions League classic, as the Bavarian giants inflicted a stunning 8-2 defeat on Quique Setien's side. In what went down as one of the worst nights in Barcelona's decorated history, Bayern Munich were rampant and sent out a massive statement of intent with a comprehensive victory.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring on the night, but Barcelona restored parity as they were blessed with a massive slice of luck when David Alaba turned the ball into his own net.

Hansi Flick's side took control of the game and added a staggering seven more goals, as Luis Suarez's second-half strike wasn't even a consolation for the Catalans.

2015 - Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal away from Camp Nou for the first time since September 2015 vs Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; he went 1,952 minutes and 69 shots without scoring at other venues. Hope. #UCL pic.twitter.com/hFNa29VlqQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic all got on the scoresheet for Barcelona, while Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to inflict more misery on his parent club.

Coutinho haunts Barcelona with stunning cameo for Bayern Munich

75': Philippe Coutinho comes on

82': Philippe Coutinho assists

85': Philippe Coutinho scores

89': Philippe Coutinho scores



Worth every penny for Barcelona... oh wait. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/VJtVdzVUVy — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 14, 2020

If Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich, Barcelona will have to pay €5m to Liverpool. You read that right. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 14, 2020

Barcelona capitulated for the third successive season in Europe and were left red-faced by an absolutely dominant Bayern Munich side. The Bavarian giants will face one of Manchester City or Lyon on the semifinals and look like prime favourites for the Champions League as things stand.

Several records were broken on a truly historic night, as Bayern Munich became the first side in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout tie.

8 - Bayern Munich are the first team to score eight goals in a Champions League knockout match. Endless. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Bayern are the first team in Champions League history to score eight in a single #UCL quarter-final match.



It equals Man Utd 7-1 Roma as the largest win at this stage in the competition. 🤯 https://t.co/jR6Cm1y6eB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2020

The biggest aggregate win in a Champions League quarter-final history was Real Madrid 8-2 APOEL.



Bayern just equalled it against Barcelona in a single tie. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aox2VTtJbJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2020

Bayern are now the only team left in the Champions League that have previously won the competition.



Will they be talking about six, baby? #UCL pic.twitter.com/5z9dDvqxxl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 15, 2020

Barcelona carved out their own piece of unwanted history, as they lost a game by more than six for the first time in nearly 70 years.

-6 - Barcelona lost a match by six goals for the first time since April 1951, when they were beaten 6-0 by Espanyol in a league match. Wipeout. #UCL pic.twitter.com/8mZ8tFy3X2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

A damning stat emerged about Lionel Messi, whose record in the Champions League knockout stages pales in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo.

.@Cristiano scored in 5/7 games when his team got knocked out since 2009/10 in the #UCL



Messi 0 in 9 games. — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 14, 2020

Robert Lewandowski also wrote his name into the history books, as he scored in the eighth successive Champions League game and notched up 50 goals in the competition for Bayern Munich.

8 - Robert Lewandowski is the fifth player in European Cup/Champions League history to score in eight consecutive matches. Natural. #UCL pic.twitter.com/h6WgJm7pUH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski has scored in EVERY UCL game this season (14 goals) 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/vIb4Y9RH2H — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020

After Barcelona's elimination, the Champions League is set to be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the semifinals for the first time since 2005.

2005-06 - 2019-20 will be the first Champions League season since 2005-06 in which neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo will make an appearance in the semi-finals or beyond. Era. #UCL pic.twitter.com/896i7yPngG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

On a similar note, there are no Spanish sides in the semifinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.

For the first time since 2007, no Spanish teams are in the Champions League semis.



2020 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇩🇪❓

2019 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱

2018 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇮🇹

2017 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹

2016 🇪🇸🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪

2015 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹

2014 🇪🇸🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪

2013 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇩🇪🇩🇪

2012 🇪🇸🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪

2011 🇪🇸🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪

2010 🇪🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹

2009 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2008 🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2007 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich will look to finish the season strongly and complete an unprecedented treble, after winning the Bundesliga title and the DfB Pokal earlier this year.

