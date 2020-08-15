10 stunning facts from Barcelona's embarrassing defeat against Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich played out a UEFA Champions League classic, as the Bavarian giants inflicted a stunning 8-2 defeat on Quique Setien's side. In what went down as one of the worst nights in Barcelona's decorated history, Bayern Munich were rampant and sent out a massive statement of intent with a comprehensive victory.
Thomas Muller opened the scoring on the night, but Barcelona restored parity as they were blessed with a massive slice of luck when David Alaba turned the ball into his own net.
Hansi Flick's side took control of the game and added a staggering seven more goals, as Luis Suarez's second-half strike wasn't even a consolation for the Catalans.
Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic all got on the scoresheet for Barcelona, while Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to inflict more misery on his parent club.
Coutinho haunts Barcelona with stunning cameo for Bayern Munich
Barcelona capitulated for the third successive season in Europe and were left red-faced by an absolutely dominant Bayern Munich side. The Bavarian giants will face one of Manchester City or Lyon on the semifinals and look like prime favourites for the Champions League as things stand.
Several records were broken on a truly historic night, as Bayern Munich became the first side in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout tie.
Barcelona carved out their own piece of unwanted history, as they lost a game by more than six for the first time in nearly 70 years.
A damning stat emerged about Lionel Messi, whose record in the Champions League knockout stages pales in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Robert Lewandowski also wrote his name into the history books, as he scored in the eighth successive Champions League game and notched up 50 goals in the competition for Bayern Munich.
After Barcelona's elimination, the Champions League is set to be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the semifinals for the first time since 2005.
On a similar note, there are no Spanish sides in the semifinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2007.
Bayern Munich will look to finish the season strongly and complete an unprecedented treble, after winning the Bundesliga title and the DfB Pokal earlier this year.
Published 15 Aug 2020, 15:02 IST