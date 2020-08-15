Who said what: Football world reacts to Bayern Munich's stunning 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz produced one of the most famous results in the history of the game.

The Bavarian giants demolished Barcelona 8-2 over 90 minutes and romped to the semi-final of the competition, as they broke multiple long-standing records in the game that produced a staggering 10 goals.

Thomas Muller and Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho scored two goals apiece, while the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic also got their names on the scoresheet to cap off a result that sent shockwaves across the footballing world.

David Alaba's early own goal was added to by Luis Suarez in the second half, but Barcelona and Lionel Messi fell flat as the Catalans suffered the most embarrassing defeat in the club's decorated history.

While the Bayern Munich players expressed their jubilation after the game, several high-profile stars from the Barcelona squad looked dejected, as they struggled to come to terms with the defeat.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has come under immense scrutiny over the years, admitted that wholesale changes are needed to restore the club to its glory days.

"Some decisions were already taken, and others will be taken as a result of this. From next week they'll be worked through. Right now isn't the time to make knee-jerk decisions, it's time to think."

Gerard Pique also spoke candidly to the media after the game and affirmed that Barcelona had hit rock bottom, while he also went on to say that the Catalans are not on the right path to achieve success.

"I'm in pain. We all are. We can't compete like that. It's very, very tough to take. Nothing more is worth saying. The club needs changes. Not just the players, I don't want to point out anyone."

"If I have to go in order to change things I'll be the first to accept that. This was a horrible game .. it's a dreadful feeling. It's shameful. Structurally we need changes at all levels."

Pique was also quick to point out that changes are needed on all levels and that he does not intend to point fingers at his teammates. Much to everyone's astonishment, the veteran defender admitted that he wouldn't mind stepping aside to make way for younger players in the squad.

"We must accept that we have hit bottom. Not just players but, as a club, we aren't on the right road. We have had years of success but we haven't won the league & we haven't won in Europe and we have to compete. You've seen it on the pitch and this today is unacceptable."

As Bayern Munich sent out a massive statement of intent by putting a hapless Barcelona side to the sword, here are the some of the post-match comments and reactions to their monumental victory.

Quique Setién: "It’s a tremendously painful defeat. They scored more goals that they merited. We started pretty well but the power of the opponents, in many phases of the play, overran us." pic.twitter.com/3kpMPovjY8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 14, 2020

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich): "I feel a little sorry for Ter Stegen. I know that something like this isn't easy for a goalkeeper." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2020

Rio Ferdinand (ex-Manchester United): "What Alphonso Davies did was uncalled for. It shouldn't be allowed. If I were Semedo, I would be off Instagram for a while." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2020

Extraordinary game. 2 teams defending like 12 year olds. Makes it one helluva watch though. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2020

Good heavens. @FCBarcelona are an absolute shambles. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 14, 2020

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich): "After scoring the 5th goal, Barcelona no longer had hope or self-belief. It's tough to comprehend the fact that we won 8-2 against Barça." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2020

Phil Coutinho: "It was an important match between the two best clubs in the world. We are happy that we are in the semis. I had an injury, I worked hard and thank God I'm here now and able to help the team" pic.twitter.com/G64j8Ej2xx — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 15, 2020

😳 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 14, 2020

Do you feel bad for Messi?



Joshua Kimmich: "No. From the start we were focused and played with desire." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2020

Greatest show on earth @ChampionsLeague — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 14, 2020

Spanish and Catalan media headlines:



- shame

- shameful end of a cycle

- it's over

- historical humiliation pic.twitter.com/nH6fpbpUmz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 14, 2020

What a first half... 👀 #UCL — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) August 14, 2020