"5 goals minimum" - PSG superstar Neymar makes incredible Brazil claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has vowed to score a minimum of five goals for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazil national team enter the tournament as one of the favorites despite not lifting the trophy since 2002. Luckily for them, their star forward Neymar is fit and playing some of his best football at the moment.

Neymar has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG this campaign. Speaking on a TV show, the former Barcelona winger was asked how many goals he expects to score in Qatar.

Neymar replied:

"At least five goals."

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Neymar guarantees that he will score at least 5 goals at the World Cup Neymar guarantees that he will score at least 5 goals at the World Cup 👀https://t.co/81NqI8QFus

Neymar scored twice and assisted one goal in four games for his national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Brazil crashed out of the competition in the quarter-final against Belgium by a 2-1 margin.

He came close to meeting his current target of scoring five times in the tournament during the 2014 edition. The Brazilian netted four times and provided an assist in five games before being injured in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Colombia.

The South American giants were pelted 7-1 by Germany in the next stage. If Neymar stays fit, there is no reason why he cannot score more than five times.

Brazil, after all, have been handed one of the more manageable groups in the competition. They face Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon in Group G - three countries they are expected to beat.

Brazilian forwards aren't famed for their longevity, which is why many would think this is the last World Cup where Neymar plays at the peak of his powers.

Bleacher Football Report @BleacherFooty Benzema : 432

Neymar: 431



Neymar Jr is now only 1 goal behind Karim Benzema. Remember he's not even a striker!🤯🤯 Benzema : 432Neymar: 431Neymar Jr is now only 1 goal behind Karim Benzema. Remember he's not even a striker!🤯🤯 🇫🇷 Benzema : 432🇧🇷 Neymar: 431Neymar Jr is now only 1 goal behind Karim Benzema. Remember he's not even a striker!🤯🤯 https://t.co/MaAuRT5OOV

Brazil star names PSG's Neymar as the best player in the world ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

For many, the greatest player in the world debate is centered around Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG's Lionel Messi.

Not for Barcelona's Raphinha. It's not common for Barca players to not pick Messi when asked who is the best footballer in the world but Raphinha has done exactly that.

Speaking on Què t’hi via Paris Fans (h/t PSG Talk), Raphinha said:

"The best player in the world? Neymar. I always go with the Brazilians, but not only for that: I think he is the best for what he does on the pitch although many people keep talking badly about him, he is a great footballer and a great person.”

The pair have been named in manager Tite's 26-man squad. They could line up together when Brazil open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Serbia on 24 November.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes