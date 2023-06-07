5 players who could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the month, according to various reports.

Messi, who confirmed last week that he will leave PSG at the end of the month, had three options on his table. He received an offer worth over €400 million a year from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. MLS side Inter Miami also approached the forward with a proposal.

The third option was rejoining Barcelona, who were determined to re-sign Messi after reluctantly letting him go in 2021. The Argentinian icon was also keen to return to the Camp Nou. However, the superstar's entourage did not get a guarantee from the Blaugrana that they will be able to register him.

With a return to Barcelona increasingly unlikely, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had to decide between Al-Hilal and Inter Miami. According to various reports, he has made up his mind to join the Herons.

There are now suggestions that some familiar faces could follow Messi to Miami.

Here are five players who could join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami:

#1 & #2 Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are set to be available on free transfers as they will leave Barcelona this month. According to journalist Manu Carreno (h/t @barcacentre on Twitter), the Spanish duo could follow Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is close friends with Alba and Busquets, having played with them during his long-term stint with Barcelona. He played 345 and 567 games across competitions together with the left-back and the defensive midfielder respectively.

The Argentinian remains in touch with Alba and Busquets and hung out with them as recently as February. There were claims that Al-Hilal could sign the Spanish duo to convince Lionel Messi to join them. With the forward now on his way to Miami, the two players could follow suit.

#3 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria only joined Juventus last year. However, his contract with the Serie A giants expires at the end of the month. It has been confirmed that the attacker will leave the Bianconeri as a free agent.

The Daily Mail claimed in February that Di Maria one of the superstars Inter Miami are looking to sign. Hence, he is a candidate to join Lionel Messi in the United States this summer.

Like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi is also close to Di Maria, who he shares the dressing room with in the Argentine national team. The two have played 105 games together for La Albiceleste, combining to score 12 times. They also shared the pitch on 24 occasions for PSG last season.

#4 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti's deal with PSG runs until June 2026 and is the only player without an expiring contract on this list. However, there are doubts about his future at the Parc des Princes.

French daily L'Equipe reported last month that Verratti was upset after fans demanded that he leaves the club during a protest at PSG's HQ. The Italy international is thus said to be considering his future in Paris despite being with the club since 2012.

The newspaper mooted Inter Miami as a potential destination for the midfielder. It is worth noting that Verratti has known the MLS club's co-owner David Beckham since the Englishman's stint with PSG in 2013.

#5 Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes joined Juventus on a season-long loan last summer after struggling for playing time at PSG in the 2021-22 season. He went on to make 35 appearances across competitions for the Italian giants. However, the Bianconeri have decided not to take up the option to make the midfielder's move permanent.

The Argentina international will return to PSG, where he has a contract until 2024, when his loan deal with Juventus expires at the end of the month. However, he does not have a place in the Parisians' plans either and is expected to be sold.

Hence, Paredes is another player who could join Lionel Messi in Miami. The two have shared the dressing room with both Argentina and PSG, playing 59 games together across competitions.

