5 Premier League stats Cristiano Ronaldo tops since Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United homecoming has lived up to the billing. The Red Devils have been nearly flawless in the league since their prodigal son decided to swap Turin for Old Trafford.

But the Portuguese hasn't returned to live out his days in the adulation of nostalgic fans. He means business and, as stats suggest, he has been in a league of his own since his second coming.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his blockbuster arrival at his old hunting ground on deadline day. The Portuguese had the warmest of welcomes possible at Manchester United, with Edinson Cavani handing over the legendary number 7 shirt. Shirt sales hit a record high and the commercial implications of the move definitely delighted the Red Devils hierarchy. And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s statistics this season in the Premier League already prove his stature as the crème de la crème of world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 13 shots in the Premier League, the most by any player since his return. 12 of those were from inside the box, once again the highest during that time. The Portuguese has also hit the target a league-high seven times, while his 21 touches in the box also top the chart. The Manchester United number seven has also created five big chances, the most in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has the overwhelming nostalgia of a champion returning to his roots. And the Portuguese has hit such a clinical rhythm that it feels like he had never left. His debut was the stuff of dreams, yet it was only expected of a man who has won every possible trophy in European club football. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner lit up Old Trafford with a brace, helping the Red Devils register a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the centerpiece of Manchester United's attack. The Portuguese has managed to find the back of the net in all three games he has appeared in so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo can propel Manchester United to silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo can fire Manchester United to silverware

Manchester United have struggled to secure silverware under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but all that could change with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese's hunger for excellence has already rubbed off on his team-mates and his champion’s pedigree could be the difference in crunch ties for the Red Devils.

