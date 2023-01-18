5 Real Madrid stars set to miss Copa del Rey clash against Villarreal tomorrow: Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid face an injury crisis ahead of their upcoming Copa del Rey last 16 fixture against Villarreal on Thursday, January 19. They are set to miss Luka Modric, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, and Lucas Vazquez in their pivotal clash against the Yellow Submarine.

Modric has been a crucial cog for Real Madrid this season and his contributions in midfield will be missed. He has five goals and two assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Alaba, meanwhile, is a regular starter in central defense and has made 23 appearances. He has also scored two goals and provided three assists. He suffered a calf injury in Real Madrid's loss against Villarreal on January 7 in La Liga.

Tchouameni also has a calf injury, which he picked up during a training session on January 9. With two midfielders in Modric and Tchouameni out, manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to go with Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde in midfield.

According to Mundo Deportivo, right-back Dani Carvajal missed training on January 10. He is expected to be out for the Copa del Rey match as well as Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture against Athletic Club.

Vazquez went down with a strained ankle in the fixture against Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup. He is expected to miss the next six weeks. He will be out of contention for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool as well as the Madrid derby next month.

Real Madrid have both right-back options out with injury and Alvaro Odriozola is struggling for fitness. Hence, summer signing Vinicius Tobias could be in contention to start against Villarreal on Thursday. The youngster has impressed for Los Blancos' youth team Castilla this season.

Real Madrid monitoring Manchester United winger's situation

Real Madrid are reportedly looking at the possibility of signing Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho amidst his contract negotiations.

Garnacho's contract with the Red Devils expires in 2024 but there is an option to extend it by a year. According to the Independent, the player's representatives have turned down an offer worth £20,000 a week.

The 18-year-old has broken into manager Erik ten Hag's squad this season, scoring three goals and setting up six more in 18 appearances. In the Manchester derby on January 14, Garnacho came off the bench after 72 minutes to replace Christian Eriksen. He set up the eventual winner for Marcus Rashford.

While the report adds that Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in the player, no official offer has been made yet. Top clubs across Europe are monitoring his contract situation and it is expected that United will offer an extension with a measured approach.

