"£50 million you're s***" - Arsenal star Ben White opens up on how a section of Gunners fans reacted after moving from Brighton

Ben White has told his Arsenal teammates how a section of the club's fans reacted to his big-money move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The Gunners spent £52.6 million to sign the defender from the Seagulls in the 2021 summer window. He made 37 appearances across competitions for the north London outfit in the 2021-22 campaign.

Arsenal's new 'All or Nothing' documentary on Amazon showed White telling his teammates how some fans told him off in his early days at the club,

He said (via the Daily Star):

"Mate, I've got some little kids absolutely giving me stacks, they were mugging me right off. They were like '£50million, you're s***.'"

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur finishing fourth.

White, meanwhile, has proven himself to be an able defender and is now a guaranteed starter for Mikel Arteta's team. He also has the versatility to play as a right-back when the situation demands.

Arsenal continue to invest in quality players

Missing out on the Champions League does not appear to have deterred the Gunners from making more signings this summer.

They have signed a much-needed striker in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Arsenal have also roped in Fabio Vieira from Porto, Matt Turner from New England Revolution, and Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The club have even reunited with William Saliba, who was out on loan at Marseille last season.

They are in the possibly still in the market for more new faces. Arsenal will know they have to back up their market moves with a solid finish in the league this season.

If their pre-season campaign is anything to go by, the Gunners are ready for a fight this year. They have won all five games, scoring 20 goals and conceding only four.

