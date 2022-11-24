“6-0 to Portugal”, “Ronny hat-trick” – Portugal fans make emphatic prediction as Cristiano Ronaldo is named in starting line-up to face Ghana in FIFA World Cup clash

Portugal fans have predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo will bag a hat-trick after the iconic forward was selected in their starting XI in their FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana.

Ronaldo, 37, is playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup tournament and is eager to lift the world's most illustrious trophy.

He is coming off the back of a tumultuous spell with Manchester United in which he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club just days before this match.

The Portugal captain scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions for United.

Selecao das Quinas fans predict that he replicates that tally in the clash with Ghana.

Ronaldo is the all-time international goalscorer with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

He has bagged seven goals in 17 FIFA World Cup appearances and is just two shy of Portuguese icon Eusebio's record of nine.

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against a Ghana side who have won just six games in 2022.

Fernando Santos has chosen FC Porto shot-stopper, Diogo Costa, as his goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias join Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro in defense.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves is the pivot in midfield, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Porto's Otavio in front of him.

City's Bernardo Silva is in attacking midfield behind an intriguing front two of Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Selecao das Quinas are in form, winning six of their nine fixtures in 2022 so far.

Portugal can take the ascendancy in Group H with a win following Uruguay's 0-0 draw with South Korea earlier in the day.

Here are some reactions from elated Portuguese fans who are banking on Cristiano Ronaldo delivering the goods:

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo galvanizes his teammates ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener

The Portuguese captain rallies his troops

Cristiano Ronaldo sent his Portugal teammates a message ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana.

The iconic forward told his compatriots that nothing is impossible as they target success at the international tournament in Qatar.

He also urged Santos' men to represent the country of Portugal with pride.

Ronaldo said:

"About to start our campaign in the biggest competition in the world. An adventure that we wish long and full of successes, in order to raise the name and flag of our country very high. We want to fill all Portuguese people with pride and joy. Nothing is impossible! Strength."

