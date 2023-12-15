6 Lionel Messi match-worn shirts from 2022 World Cup auctioned off at eye-popping price of $7.8m

Six match shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's victorious FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign have got auctioned for $7.8 million.

Messi, 36, led from the front as La Albiceleste ended a 36-year wait to triumph at the quadrennial event, winning their third title. The diminutive attacker played every minute of all seven games and scored in all four knockout games.

The Inter Miami attacker bagged a rich haul of seven goals and three assists in seven games. That included a brace in the final against holders France, which Argentina won 4-2 on penalties, where Messi scored again (not counted in his tournament tally).

While the Argentinian finished behind top-scorer Kylian Mbappe, he bagged his second World Cup Golden Ball, having also done so four years ago in Brazil.

Largely due to his blistering exploits at the event in Qatar, Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award this year, ahead of Manchester City's treble-winning striker Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

B/R Football has reported that six of Messi's game-worn World Cup shirts from 2022 have been sold for the aforementioned price at an auction in New York City.

Messi and Co. have since lost just once in nine games, including six FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina?

Lionel Messi has been a standout performer for the Albiceleste since his senior debut in 2005 in a friendly against Hungary.

In 106 appearances across competitions, the 36-year-old has netted an impressive 106 times and has also bagged 56 assists. Messi is his country's highest goalscorer and assist-provider.

His goal tally includes 13 goals apiece at the FIFA World Cup and the Copa America and 31 goals in FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying. Messi's other 49 goals have come in friendlies.

This year, the 36-year-old has bagged eight goals and an assist in eight games, including five FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.