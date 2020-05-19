6 out of 748 Premier League players test positive for coronavirus

In a shocking statement released by the Premier League earlier today, it has been revealed that six Premier League staff have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. These numbers only reflect the first round of testing conducted by the Premier League.

BREAKING: The Premier League has confirmed six positive tests for coronavirus from three clubs after first phase of mass testing — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2020

Extensive testing procedures are a part of the new guidelines that the Premier League must follow to ensure the safety and security of the players and the technical staff. The tests were carried out on the 17th and 18th of May and yielded the aforementioned results.

6 out of a total of 748 Premier League staff test positive after first round of testing

As in the Bundesliga, empty stadiums will be a common start when the Premier League resumes

Of the 748 athletes and staff who underwent medical tests for the coronavirus, 6 members tested positive. The Premier League has not disclosed the names of the staff members or the clubs that they belong to. They have, however, mentioned in their statement that they belong to 3 different clubs.

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19."

"Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

BREAKING: The Premier League have confirmed that six of the division's 748 players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rTy7oJl63F — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 19, 2020

The statement from the EPL also explicitly states that due to legal requirements, the names of the players or the clubs cannot be revealed. However, these details may surface from the clubs themselves in due course of time.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight."

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

The positive tests were confirmed a day after a Premier League Shareholders' meeting confirmed that clubs could resume training sessions in small groups until further notice is provided.

The players and the technical staff of several EPL clubs have been working hard during the break to ensure that footballers maintain their peak fitness ahead of a potential restart to the Premier League.

The Premier League's decision to resume training with social distancing was widely endorsed by ex-players and managers and met with cautious optimism from the football world.

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from Tuesday afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so



Full statement: https://t.co/8F3qJxZssV pic.twitter.com/nEdWoQ8EGI — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2020

The Premier League's new statement, in which it confirms that players have indeed tested positive, certainly hampers the preparations that were in place to resume the EPL.

The Bundesliga successfully held matches over the weekend, albeit with empty stadiums and reduced viewership. Despite the unusual circumstances, the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund still managed to entertain fans with exceptional performances.

In an attempt to replicate Germany's efforts, the decision taken by the Premier League to resume training was the first step in the EPL's transition to normalcy.

The new information brings to light the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

CONFIRMED: Six positive tests from three Premier League clubs after first phase of 748 tests. PL not identifying individuals for data protection reasons so unclear whether players, non-playing staff or combination of both. Statement 👇🏻 #SSN #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uMBrRlOMOo — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) May 19, 2020

Only time will tell us when, or if, the Premier League 2019-20 season will return.