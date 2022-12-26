6 Real Madrid superstars including Benzema and Modric free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1 2023 

Real Madrid are set for a crucial month in January as six of their players are set to enter the final months of their contract.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Díaz, and Marco Asensio will be able to negotiate with other clubs for a potential summer transfer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone In 6 days - Benzema, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Mariano and Asensio will be free to negotiate with any club who calls them. In 6 days - Benzema, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Mariano and Asensio will be free to negotiate with any club who calls them. #rmalive ❗️In 6 days - Benzema, Kroos, Modric, Ceballos, Mariano and Asensio will be free to negotiate with any club who calls them. #rmalive

Reports suggest Asensio is likely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season as he is in contract talks with the club. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has used him often this season and the Spaniard is keen to stay put.

Mariano was signed after Cristiano Ronaldo departed in 2018, but the forward has never managed to seal a starting role. He has been linked with a move away in the last few windows and this season could be his last at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos is another player who has been linked with a move away but has stayed at the club as Ancelotti sees him as a good backup. He was sent to Arsenal on loan between 2019 to 2021 but he failed to secure a permanent move to the Gunners.

Kroos is rumored to be willing to wait before making a decision on his future. The German is keen on ending his career at Real Madrid and could pen a short-term deal.

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema likely to continue at Real Madrid

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are the top Real Madrid players who are likely to stay at the club beyond this season. Despite entering the final six months of their respective deals, the duo could end up penning new contracts at the club.

Ancelotti confirmed that the Croatian midfielder has a lifetime contract at the club and said earlier this season:

"Luka Modric will finish his career here at Reàl Madrid. I don't know when but it will happen - this is the idea of the club and Luka. Luka Modric has not signed the contract renewal yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Reàl Madrid."

Benzema, meanwhile, confirmed he had no plans to leave Madrid after getting the Ballon d'Or earlier this year. He said:

"I will retire in Real Madrid. There's no other option for me."

However, he had previously admitted that he would love a return to Lyon:

"I left a good image in Lyon, it has to stay like that. You can't leave, come back. I did what I had to do. Lyon remains my heart club. If I can come back, it will be to work there one day."

Real Madrid will return to action against Valladolid away in La Liga on December 30.

Poll : 0 votes