"60 to 70% Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want" - Sadio Mane makes bold comment about his Liverpool future  

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane recently commented on his Liverpool future, hinting that he could leave the club if that's what his compatriots want.

The 30-year-old is currently on international duty with Senegal. The African champions will begin their quest to defend their continental crown when they host Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on Saturday.

His future at Liverpool is in doubt and his latest comments have done little to debunk speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Mansour Loum⭐ @Mansour_Loum Sadio Mané en conférence de presse : "60 à 70% des Sénégalais souhaitent que je quitte Liverpool ? Je ferai ce qu’ils veulent. Nous verrons bientôt" Sadio Mané en conférence de presse : "60 à 70% des Sénégalais souhaitent que je quitte Liverpool ? Je ferai ce qu’ils veulent. Nous verrons bientôt" ⚽🇸🇳 Sadio Mané en conférence de presse : "60 à 70% des Sénégalais souhaitent que je quitte Liverpool ? Je ferai ce qu’ils veulent. Nous verrons bientôt"

According to respected African football specialist Mansour Loum, Mane suggested that he would take his compatriots' wishes into consideration when deciding his future.

"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don't be in a hurry because we will see this together."

Story continues below ad

Sadio Mane has just one year left on his contract with Liverpool and is yet to sign an extension.

This puts the Reds in a tricky position as they have to sell him this summer or they run the risk of losing him for free next year.

The former Southampton man has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich and his future could be resolved in the coming weeks.

Regardless of where he plays next season, Sadio Mane is already a bonafide Liverpool legend

Sadio Mane has won six major trophies with the Reds

Story continues below ad

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a sum of £34m. This made him the most expensive African player in history at the time and he instantly repaid the faith shown in him.

The former Salzburg man played a starring role in helping the Merseysiders return to the Champions League in his first season, scoring 13 goals. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year and the club's player of the season.

Since then, Mane has grown from strength to strength and has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most dependable players over the last few years.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Ken Hirst: 90 Years A Red Few supporters have seen as much as this man in our 130-year history.Ken Hirst: 90 Years A Red Few supporters have seen as much as this man in our 130-year history. Ken Hirst: 90 Years A Red 🔴 https://t.co/Q3ggoCGamv

Story continues below ad

He has played a key role in the successes enjoyed by the Reds since 2019 and is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

So far, he has scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 matches in all competitions for Liverpool.

Regardless of where Sadio Mane plays his football next season, he is guaranteed a spot as an all-time great in the annals of Anfield folklore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far